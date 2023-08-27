Aston Villa picked up another important Premier League win earlier today, as they continue to prove that their heavy opening-day defeat was a mere blip...

How did Aston Villa play vs Burnley?

Having brushed aside Everton in a 4-0 demolition the week earlier, many questioned whether the Villans could translate that blistering display into a new away performance, facing up against a spirited newly-promoted Burnley side.

However, they more than impressed at Turf Moor, brushing aside the home outfit with a quickfire double from Matty Cash before Mousa Diaby sealed the win, adding a third. It was a 3-1 win of good value, as despite only enjoying 43% of the ball, they forged four big chances, racking up an expected goals tally of 2.44, via Sofascore.

Whilst it might make more sense to rush to praise the dynamic full-back, whose brace proved imperative in immediately placing the visitors on the front foot, there was another who quietly shone in the background, with his work equally as important in securing a key three points on the road.

Boubacar Kamara has endured a largely injury-hit tenure since moving to the Midlands, but now he seems poised to play a vital role in the continued progression of this new era should he keep up performances like today's.

How good was Boubacar Kamara?

Making just this 30th appearance in Claret and Blue, it would surprise many to learn that the 23-year-old actually joined under Steven Gerrard's reign, as a free transfer back in May 2022.

Having missed large chunks last season, finally, the £150k-per-week general is starting to justify his hefty salary with key defensive interventions in the engine room that keep Emery's system afloat.

To provide the foundation for his free-flowing attack to thrive, Kamara must be everywhere.

Today marked one of his finer outings, having been handed a 7.6 rating to show for it. This was a figure largely upheld by his metronomic presence in midfield, dictating the play whilst silently snuffing out attacks. In fact, such a rating actually made him the third-highest player on the pitch, only behind the two goalscorers, via Sofascore.

Maintaining a 91% pass accuracy from the 56 attempted, he remained economical in possession whilst also enjoying his time on the ball. His 69 touches exemplify this, as someone keen to keep progressing the play, but unafraid to slow things down if needed, via Sofascore.

However, handing the Frenchman time and space was not an option today, as he also posted two key passes to keep the opposition on their toes.

It almost goes without saying given the consistency he shows when fit, but it also marked yet another powerful defensive showing from the former Marseille man, making three tackles and one interception whilst also winning eight out of the 11 duels competed in at a 73% success rate, via Sofascore.

He once again continued to prove the claims of podcaster Ty Bracey true, who branded him a "monster" back in December 2022.

To supplement all of this success, journalist John Townley wrote his own glowing review of Kamara's display in his post-match analysis, of which he rated at 8/10: "Brilliant performance from Kamara. Mopped up well and broke up play when Burnley looked to put a few passes together."

With their season well and truly back on track, keeping their midfield general fit will be imperative in any continued success they could earn, starting again next weekend at Liverpool.