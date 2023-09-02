Highlights Aston Villa are close to letting Philippe Coutinho leave, with two clubs vying for the attacking midfielder's signature.

Besiktas are among those interested, though the Turkish outfit may have an advantage with their offer of European football.

Unai Emery has indicated this summer that the club are open to letting him leave.

Aston Villa have now been provided with an update regarding Philippe Coutinho's future, with two clubs battling it out for the attacking midfielder...

Is Philippe Coutinho leaving Aston Villa?

Coutinho's time at Villa Park is all but over, with Unai Emery recently revealing he is willing to sanction the attacking midfielder's departure, saying: "He is close to leaving, but we are waiting to see if the deal is complete or not. Philippe is a very good person and always we have to respect him as a person, firstly.

"Secondly, as a player, he has played at a very high level. He has not been consistent because of injuries and we decided with him, speaking and agreeing with him to try that if something is good for him, and good for the club, and for the squad, we can let him leave."

In the same report, it is detailed the Brazilian was close to completing a move to Al Duhail, of the Qatar Stars League, with the key terms of the deal being agreed - but there has now been an indication that another team could attempt a late hijack.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas have now stepped up their attempts to sign the 31-year-old, who they have wanted to sign since the beginning of the summer transfer window, though it will not be easy.

Although the Villa ace would be keen on a move to Besiktas, the Turkish Super Lig side will have to do battle with Al Duhail, who are able to offer him more money, which could end up being a decisive factor.

However, one advantage the Black Eagles may have in the race for the midfielder's signature is the offer of European football, with Besiktas in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

The Turkish club are now in the process of convincing the former Barcelona man to make the move, but they have submitted a lower offer than Al Duhail, so it remains to be seen whether he is tempted.

How good is Philippe Coutinho?

There is no denying the Besiktas target is a top-quality player on his day, having been lauded as "fantastic" by members of the media, and he has put in some impressive performances in a Villa shirt, particularly when he first moved to the club.

Back in February 2022, the one-time £146m player weighed in with a goal and two assists in the Villans' 3-3 draw against Leeds United, before going on to pick up another two goal contributions in a 4-0 victory against Southampton.

However, that was a long time ago now, and the Rio de Janeiro-born attacker flattered to deceive last season, recording just one goal and zero assists in a total of 20 Premier League games, so it is without doubt time he moved on.

After losing on the opening day, Villa have won their last four games on the spin in all competitions, with Emery's side showing they are more than capable of playing well without Coutinho, who will be hoping to reignite his career if he moves to Besiktas.