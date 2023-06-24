Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rico Richards, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Despite having already completed the signing of Youri Tielemans, Villa are keen to bolster their midfield even further, and they have emerged as potential suitors for Villarreal's Alex Baena, who is said to be valued at €50m (£43m).

Leeds United's Tyler Adams is another option for the Villans following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League, however, the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Nottingham Forest have also enquired about his availability.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly "expects" to make the switch to Villa Park this summer after leaving Liverpool, and Unai Emery has now been presented with another opportunity to snap up a midfielder on a free transfer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Villa are in advanced talks to sign Richards, who will be available for free upon the expiration of his contract with West Brom at the end of this month.

Talks have progressed well and Emery's recruitment team are confident of securing a full agreement with the 19-year-old, who primarily plays in advanced midfield, but can also play on either wing and up front.

To begin with, the youngster could join the likes of Louie Barry and Aaron Ramsey in the under-21 setup at Villa Park.

Who is Rico Richards?

The starlet has come through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion, making a total of 52 appearances in the Premier League 2, during which time he has registered a respectable six goals and eight assists.

After impressing at youth level, the Englishman was handed one appearance in the Championship last season, though that ten-minute cameo is the only experience he has of first-team football.

As such, the midfielder is likely to be some way off competing for a starting place at Villa Park, but he has certainly caught the eye in the youth setup, being hailed as "splendid" by journalist Joe Chapman after a quality display against Arsenal.

Villa are now in the privileged position of being able to attract top-quality young players, and there is every indication the West Brom youngster is in that bracket, recording nine goal contributions in 19 Premier League 2 games last season.

Given that Richards is available on a free transfer, it is a very low-risk signing, and it is exciting news that a deal is edging closer to completion.