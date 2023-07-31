Aston Villa are still battling a number of other Premier League clubs for the signing of Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior this summer and are ready to make a "concrete" bid, according to a new transfer update.

How old is Samuel Iling-Junior?

The Englishman joined Juve from Chelsea back in the summer of 2020, having enjoyed a long spell in the Blues' academy that led to him being touted as one of the best young players in Europe.

Iling-Junior has continued to work his way up the pecking order in the three years that he has spent in Turin, now making 18 appearances for them, scoring once and assisting twice in that time. While far from a regular for his current side, it is a testament to the progress he has made, considering he is still just 19 years of age.

A big future could await the former Chelsea youngster, assuming he continues on his current trajectory, but it remains to be seen if that will be a Juve or not.

Villa have already had one of the most productive summer transfer windows in years, having brought in some fantastic players, whether it be Pau Torres at centre-back or Youri Tielemans in the middle of the park, but they may also be on the lookout for young talent who can be long-term signings well into the future.

That's where Iling-Junior comes into play, with the Villans seemingly battling a number of rivals for his signature in the coming weeks.

Could Aston Villa sign Samuel Iling-Junior?

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Villa are ready to making further ground in their efforts to sign the teenager, but Everton are also interested in snapping him up. Indeed, is believed the Midlands side are now "willing to present a concrete offer" for the player.

Brighton and Wolves are mentioned as potential suitors, too, with a return to England certainly on the cards, should Juve decide to accept an offer this summer.

His agent, Frank Trimboli, has reportedly "kept all doors open" for Iling-Junior, in terms of possible options, and it could be that a bidding starts, with Juve wanting €25m (£21.4m) to at least consider a sale.

This could be a really astute piece of business by Villa if they see the three-time capped England Under-20 international as a genuine target this summer, considering the heights he could reach in the coming years. Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has described him as "my pleasant discovery", clearly rating him as a player, while legendary Italian attacker Alessandro Del Piero has also praised him.

Iling-Junior is a left-sided midfielder by trade, and could come in as an immediate option off the substitutes' bench for Villa, putting his physical stature and trickery to good use against tiring legs, before eventually becoming more of a fixture in the starting lineup, should his development continue in a positive trajectory.

It is never easy to predict how a young player's career is going to pan out, with injuries and dedications levels so key to them reaching their potential, but in Unai Emery, Villa have an ideal manager to nurture Iling-Junrio, and the fact that Monchi sees him as good summer target also says a lot about what a big talent he is.