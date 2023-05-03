Aston Villa are confident they will be able to win the race for AS Roma's Tammy Abraham this summer, despite growing interest in the striker from across Europe, according to a recent report from 90min.

Which strikers could Aston Villa sign this summer?

The Villans may have their work cut out trying to sign Lens striker Lois Openda this summer, as Arsenal are now said to have joined the race for the 23-year-old, who has 18 Ligue 1 goals to his name so far this season.

Former Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted that Brentford's Ivan Toney is "the striker that Aston Villa need", with the England international now on 20 Premier League goals, however it is his compatriot who has been a long-term target.

Abraham has been linked with a return to Villa Park since last year, and there is seemingly a growing possibility he leaves Roma this summer, amid interest from a number of Europe's top clubs.

According to a report from 90min, Villa are confident they can win the race for the striker in the upcoming window, despite possible interest from the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

A number of scouts were in attendance to watch Roma's recent 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico, in which the 25-year-old scored, and the forward was the "centre of attention" for a plethora of clubs.

In order to win the race for their former loanee, the Villans will need to stump up at least £40m, which would break the club's transfer record.

Should Aston Villa sign Tammy Abraham?

Lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, the £93k-per-week marksman has proven his worth in the Serie A over the past couple of seasons, scoring a remarkable 27 goals in all competitions last term.

Not only that, the London-born attacker is also proven at Premier League level, having netted 15 times for Chelsea in the 2019-20 season.

Although he has not hit the heights of last season during the current campaign, the 11-time England international has recently started to find his form, scoring two goals in his last three games.

With Villa pushing for a place in European competition next season, they will need a partner for Ollie Watkins who can help take them to the next level, and Abraham fits the bill perfectly, having scored the second-highest number of Europa Conference League goals last season.