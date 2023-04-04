Aston Villa are now ready to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who could cost as much as €55m (£48m) this summer, according to reports from Italy.

Will Tammy Abraham leave this summer?

Abraham has been attracting the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, though it has recently been reported that Villa are in pole position for his signature. However, they would be forced to shell out a club-record fee.

Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the striker, with scouts having been in regular attendance at Roma games so far this season, but journalist James Horncastle has also pointed out Chelsea have first refusal on their former player.

Recent reports from Sky Italy have also claimed the forward is likely to return to the Premier League at the end of the season, as he is struggling with Roma (via Football Italia).

In a recent report from Il Messaggero (via Sport Witness), the Englishman's poor recent form is highlighted, and it is suggested he is now becoming a problem for Jose Mourinho, meaning a return to his home country is potentially on the cards.

Villa are said to be one of two English sides "ready to sign" the 25-year-old, although he will not come cheap, with Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto setting an asking price of up to €55m (£48m).

However, that fee is on the high end of the spectrum, and the report also speculates the Serie A club could sanction his departure for €40m (£35m), as they would still be making a healthy profit.

Should Aston Villa sign Tammy Abraham?

Villa fans will know all about the 11-time England international's qualities following his very successful loan spell at Villa Park in the 2018/19 season, in which he scored 25 goals in 37 Championship games during the regular season.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the London-born marksman has come on leaps and bounds since that loan spell, scoring 27 goals for Roma in all competitions last term, including nine en route to their Europa Conference League triumph.

With Danny Ings leaving to join West Ham United back in January, Unai Emery is short on options in attack, with Ollie Watkins proving to be his only consistent goal threat, scoring 11 goals so far this season.

As such, a new striker will almost definitely be required this summer, and we feel Abraham would be an excellent addition for the Villans given that he has a proven track record of scoring goals.