Aston Villa have tabled a "lucrative offer" to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

Could Meunier leave Dortmund this summer?

The Villans continue to eye up new signings ahead of the 2023/24 season, as they look to kick on from last year's success and keep building as a team. One area that they could look to strengthen in is defence, with Unai Emery no doubt keen to have plenty of options across the back-line, in terms of squad depth and making rotation easier with the addition of European football.

Meunier is a player who could be available in the summer transfer window, with the £165,000-a-week right-back out of contract at Dortmund at the end of next season. That could force the Bundesliga giants to sell him in the coming months, in order to receive a fee for him.

Villa have been linked with a move for the Belgian, and it is a rumour that is refusing to go away, suggesting the 31-year-old is a genuine target.

Are Villa keen on Meunier signing?

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], Villa, and by extension new president of football operations Monchi, have made a "lucrative offer" to Meunier, with Dortmund willing to let him leave before the new campaign gets underway. He is no longer considered a key man and the German side are happy to "get rid" of him.

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all believed to be interested in signing the defender, too, with the player himself wanting to enjoy a fresh challenge "as soon as possible".

Meunier could be an ideal summer addition for Villa, possessing a wealth of experience and pedigree at the top level down the years. He has won 62 caps for a star-studded Belgium side, scoring eight goals for good measure, with three Ligue 1 titles also coming his way during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

He was once hailed for his "physical presence and charisma" by Michael Zorc, and he is capable of providing both defensive nous and attacking thrust, as highlighted by an average of 3.3 tackles per game in the Champions League last season, as well as 36 goals and 52 assists in his club career.

At 31, Meunier admittedly could be past his absolute best as a player, but he could provide solid competition for Matty Cash, giving Emery two strong options at right-back, and he still has time left in him at the top level.