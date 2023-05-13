Aston Villa bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Villa Park outfit had lost their previous two league matches, and with a European place up for grabs due to their impressive form under Unai Emery over the past few months, a win over Spurs was vital.

It didn’t take long for them to open the scoring, with Leon Bailey playing a cross into the path of Jacob Ramsey, who converted in the eighth minute to send the home crowd wild.

It stayed like this until the 72nd minute before Douglas Luiz scored a delightful freekick that got the Villa fans dreaming of a crack at European football next season. Harry Kane scored a late penalty, yet it was a mere consolation and Emery will surely be thrilled.

Luiz was impressive throughout, taking 71 touches and completing 95% of his passes as he controlled the play from the heart of the midfield which was crucial to their win. He was also successful with 100% of his long balls and his goal turned out to be the winner.

It was Bailey who took his big opportunity, however, starring on his first start since the beginning of April.

How did Leon Bailey perform against Tottenham Hotspur?

Having appeared as a second-half substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, Emery trusted the winger with a start this afternoon - and he didn’t disappoint.

The 25-year-old managed 68 minutes before he was brought off, but he managed to take 30 touches, complete 11 passes and assist the first goal during that time.

His attacking talents were on display as the Jamaica international played three key passes, succeeded with five of his seven dribble attempts, had a shot on target and even missed one big chance, suggesting he may have gotten on the scoresheet if he was a bit more clinical.

He needed a solid performance like this in order to give Emery something to think about heading into 2023/24; could he play a part in the team that could be heading for continental football?

Only time will tell, though earlier on this term, the winger was dubbed a “standout” by journalist Ashley Preece despite Villa enduring a tough start under Steven Gerrard.

With five goals and four assists throughout all competitions in 2022/23, it is evident that Bailey can provide a dangerous attacking output from the right wing, and if he ends the season well and stays fit, there is no doubt he can't improve those numbers next year.