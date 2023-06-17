Aston Villa are thought to be in pole position to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo this summer.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa have already made a start on their transfer business this summer by reaching an agreement with Youri Tielemans. The club have since confirmed that former Sevilla sporting director Monchi has been brought in as Villa’s president of football operations and will work closely with manager Unai Emery and report to owners NSWE.

One of his first moves could well be for Arthur, who has seen his Transfermarkt valuation drop from a career-high €70m in 2019 to €15m today.

According to reports in Spain, relayed by Tuttomercatoweb, Villa are in pole position to sign the midfielder this summer and are the side who are most interested.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also named as a side who are keen, with the player open to leaving Juventus on a permanent basis.

Who is Arthur Melo?

Arthur is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in a deeper role if required. The 26-year-old began his career in his native country of Brazil before moving to Barcelona in 2018 from Gremio.

He made a big money move to Juventus in 2020 after making 72 appearances at the Nou Camp and has gone on to turn out on 63 occasions for the Italian side.

Arthur, on £110,000-a-week, joined Liverpool on loan last summer, however, he made just one appearance at Anfield, but it looks as if he could remain in England with a move to Villa Park.

Should Monchi seal a move for the Brazilian, Emery will be looking to get the player back to his best, with Arthur known as a fine technician and once hailed as "extraordinary" by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

It could well be a busy summer at Villa Park ahead of the new season which will include Europa Conference League football. You may argue that a move for Arthur could be a gamble due to his injury history which included surgery last season, but it appears as if this is one to keep an eye on.