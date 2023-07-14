Aston Villa are one of three Premier League sides to have made contact to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

NSWE have handed Unai Emery a “huge” summer budget this summer ahead of the Spaniard’s first full season in charge, with Villa set to play in the Europa Conference League following a fine second half to the 2022/23 campaign.

New faces have already been brought in both on and off the pitch, with Monchi arriving as the club’s new president of football operations and will work closely with Emery in the transfer market.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans was the first player to pen Villa Park terms this summer after his deal with Leicester City expired, whereas big money has been spent on centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal. The defender has cost Villa in the region of €33m, and it appears as if attention is now turning to attacking reinforcements.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is one player who has been linked with a move to the Midlands, with the Bundesliga side rejecting Villa’s opening €45m offer.

Felix, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Chelsea, is seemingly another target, with reports suggesting Villa were the favourites for his signature. Another update has now emerged on the forward, who picks up a huge £240,000 per week with Atletico.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Spain in the last 48 hours regarding Villa and Felix. They claimed that Villa, along with Newcastle United and Manchester United, have all made contact over a potential move.

Felix has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a new club over the coming weeks, and Atletico Madrid seem to be happy for the Portugal international to move on, however, the player would reportedly like Champions League football next season, something Newcastle and Man United can offer.

How good is Joao Felix?

Felix has been hailed as "sensational" by members of the media and can play on the left-hand side, as a centre-forward or in a deeper role as a second striker, so would offer plenty of versatility to Emery’s side. Cristiano Ronaldo has also praised the forward in the past, saying:

"Can he [Felix] repeat my successes in Spain? I believe that a lot because he is an excellent player with a lot of potential who can evolve."

The 23-year-old has contributed to 52 goals in 131 games for Atletico Madrid during his four-year stay, and before that, scored 20 times and registered 11 assists in 41 appearances for Benfica.

He netted four times in 20 games for Chelsea last season, and over the past 365 days, has been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Marcus Rashford, as per FBref. Felix ranks in the top 4% of forwards for shots per 90, top 2% for through balls and even top 8% for tackles, showing how he wouldn’t just bring goals to the Midlands, but by the looks of things, a deal could be tricky for Villa to complete despite firming up their interest after making contact.