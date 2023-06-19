Aston Villa are close to signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres in a club-record transfer after making contact with the La Liga side, according to reports.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Torres?

Villa Park officials have kick-started their summer transfer business by securing an agreement with Youri Tielemans ahead of a free transfer from Leicester City.

Attention now seems to be turning towards defensive reinforcements, with Torres a long-term target for Unai Emery at Villa Park. Shortly after Emery arrived in the Midlands, he was linked with a move for Torres, and speculation hasn’t gone away since then.

It now looks as if the manager is going to get his wish ahead of his first full season in charge, with owners NSWE previously willing to smash the transfer record at Villa Park this summer.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are closing in on signing Torres after making progress with the La Liga side during talks.

It is believed that Villarreal want a £40million-plus fee for the defender, a figure which would break the current transfer record in the Midlands which stands at €38.4m (£32.7m) in the deal that brought Emiliano Buendia to Villa Park from Norwich City.

The report adds that Emery made Torres his top summer target, with new sporting director Monchi also a fan, and the pair think he could also be used as an option at left-back if required.

Who is Pau Torres?

Torres is primarily an out-and-out left-footed centre-back and has progressed through Villarreal’s academy. Now 26 years of age, Torres is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt and has just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

He has made 173 senior appearances for Villarreal, 105 of which have come under Emery. Torres even scored 10 of his 12 goals under the Villa manager as well, and it appears as if a reunion is on the cards.

As per WhoScored, Torres averaged a match rating of 6.80/10 last season, a higher score than any Villa defender, showing how he could be a shrewd signing as Emery looks to take Villa to the next level.

The Spaniard, who Luis Enrique called "sensational", also ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive carries, 97th for successful take-ons and 96th for progressive passes, which highlights his ability on the ball, as per FBref, and it looks as if Villa are closing in on what would be a marquee deal.