It would be an "unbelievable coup" by Aston Villa if they signed Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this summer, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

How old is Joao Felix?

The Villans have already enjoyed a promising summer transfer window, bringing in both Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, both of whom have the potential to improve them significantly moving forward.

Another player who have been linked with a move to Villa Park is Felix. The Villans are reportedly leading the race to sign the striker, who looks deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico currently, having been loaned out to Chelsea midway through last season. The Portuguese, who is still only 23, scored four goals in 11 Premier League starts for the Blues, although admittedly never quite got going for the west Londoners.

It looks as though Villa are still in the mix to snap up the former European Golden Boy award winner, in what could be a significant piece of transfer business.

Could Aston Villa sign Joao Felix?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones talked up the idea of Felix joining Villa, admitting that it would be "unbelievable" if they managed to acquire his services:

"Joao Felix would be an unbelievable coup for Villa but there is a fine line here as to whether it is going to be possible. It fits well with the ambition Villa are showing and the direction they want to go in under Emery so from that point of view there’s no doubt he could be an incredible signing.

"He would potentially be one of the best players they have ever had. But if you are going to sign a player like this you need to be willing to invest heavily and that’s where the test will truly come for Villa. We know they are one of the teams this summer with the potential to go big in the market but his wages are massive - last season he was on about £250,000-a-week.

"Let’s see if this can gain some traction in terms of them being able to satisfy personal demands because that’s what clubs always look to before they make a serious offer for a player. If there is scope for a deal then yeah, I think they would go for something like this seriously."

Felix joining Villa this summer really would feel hugely exciting, even though he hasn't necessarily reached the heights many predicted when he won the prestigious Golden Boy prize back in 2019.

He is still a remarkably gifted footballer whose best years could easily still be ahead of him - Alvaro Morata has described him as a "special" player in the past - and he could be someone who thrives being the main man at a club like Villa, being tasked with taking them up a massive gear and raising the level of everyone around him.

Whether Felix is ultimately happy joining a club who aren't in either the Champions League or the Europa League next season remains to be seen, but if Unai Emery managed to bring him in before the new Premier League season gets underway, it could be one of Villa's most exciting signings in many years.