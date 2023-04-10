Aston Villa are planning on signing two high-profile attacking players during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Are signings needed this summer?

The Villans have enjoyed an increasingly promising 2022/23 season, with Steven Gerrard replaced by Unai Emery, and both results and performances improving noticeably. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League, almost from nowhere, with four wins in a row coming their way in the competition.

While things are clearly going swimmingly with Emery at the helm, it is also important that new signings are made this summer, with plenty of funds hopefully made available by owners NSWE. The hope is that Villa can improve further after a full window in which Emery can sign the players he wants, in what feels like such an encouraging period at the club.

In attack, the Villans haven't always shone this season, however - Ollie Watkins is the only player who has reached double figures for goals in the league - so reinforcements in that area of the pitch are important, in order for Emery's men to become a greater force moving forward.

That looks set to be a primary aim in the coming months, following a new update regarding the club's transfer approach later this year.

Could big names be heading to Villa?

According to Football Insider, Villa are "planning to sign two A-list forwards this summer", with Emery making it clear that he "wants to recruit a centre-forward as well as a top-class wide forward". Excitingly, the reports also claims that the villans will be "one of the biggest spenders again in the main window despite massive outlays in recent years under owners Naseef Sawiris and Wes Edens".

The aim is to acquire the services of a couple of renowned attacking players who can add "more cutting edge and goal threat" to the team, as they look to battle their way back to being a side pushing for European football every season, rather than one sitting in mid-table or even fighting relegation.

This is certainly an eye-catching update and one that should leave Villa fans feeling positive about the future, with NSWE showing real ambition in the transfer market.

In Emery, the club have an elite manager at the helm - one who has won four Europa Leagues in his career (three with Sevilla and one with Villarreal) - so backing him financially is something that makes so much sense.

Bringing in two big names could left everyone at the club, improving the players around them, and it will be intriguing to see who they move for.