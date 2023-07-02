Aston Villa are looking to sign another player from La Liga after the expected addition of Pau Torres, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Torres definitely joining Aston Villa?

There is definite excitement in the air at Villa Park at the moment, with things going so swimmingly under Unai Emery. Not only did the Spaniard steer them to a seventh-place finish and a return to European football last season, but there are also plenty of funds for signings in the transfer window.

It looks to be a matter of time until Torres arrives from Villarreal, in what could be a hugely significant piece of business, given his quality at centre-back. There is no doubt that that is far from the final signing that Villa will make, however, with eye-catching reinforcements expected to arrive all over the pitch.

A new update suggests that the Villans aren't straying too far from Torres, when it comes to where their next signing could come from.

Could another La Liga signing come in?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that Villa are eyeing up an unnamed La Liga player to add to their squad in the near future:

"I'm told there is actually one other option, I haven't got a name on it yet. I'm told that there is somebody else in La Liga that they're exploring. So, there could be another name that comes into the conversation pretty soon."

It is unquestionably encouraging to see Villa being so productive this summer already, as they look to go up a significant gear and looking to bed genuine top-six contenders next season.

Emery has built a wonderful platform already, and he is slowly creating one of the best squads that Villa Park has witnessed in a number of years, with Torres someone who could be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, having won 23 caps for Spain currently.

It remains to be seen where this unnamed La Liga ace plays, in terms of his position, but a new speedy forward could be ideal, coming in as a strong attacking partner for Ollie Watkins, and being able to play both centrally and out wide.

With Emery at the club, Villa already have an advantage over others, given his pedigree as a four-time Europa League winner and footballers wanting to play under him, so the hope is that this is only really the start of the club's spending this summer.