Aston Villa take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon, and Unai Emery will be looking for his side to bounce back to winning ways following defeat against Manchester United last week.

Villa are chasing a European spot ahead of next season and a win over the Molineux outfit could be vital in their quest for continental football.

Wolves are not quite out of the relegation battle yet, and they will know a win today at home will pretty much guarantee them another year in the Premier League - leaving an exciting match in prospect.

Emery could be set to see Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey back in the squad as they all returned to training this week, and he could have a few tough choices in terms of team selection.

Here’s what we are predicting…

How could Aston Villa line up against Wolves?

Emiliano Martinez will continue in goal having conceded just one goal in his previous eight matches, emerging as one of their most important players of late.

The back four will see just one change from the defeat to United last week. Cash will make his return in place of Ashley Young, while Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa will continue their wonderful centre-back partnership as Alex Moreno starts once again at left-back.

Douglas Luiz keeps his spot in the centre of midfield, with John McGinn dropping slightly deeper than last week to play alongside him. This means Leander Dendoncker will be dropped, with the £13m liability averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.76/10 across his previous five matches, suggesting a change is necessary.

He was dubbed “rash” by Nedum Onuoha following his red card against Stevenage in the FA Cup, and dropping him will allow Emery to deploy Bertrand Traore on the right wing, adding a greater attacking threat, especially considering he has scored twice in his previous five league matches.

Emiliano Buendia and Jacob Ramsey will make up the rest of the attacking-midfield contingent, and they will all provide excellent support to lone striker Ollie Watkins.

The Englishman has been on fire recently, scoring 12 goals since Christmas and his ruthlessness could cause the Wolves defence plenty of problems, with Emery counting on him to secure yet another three points.

Predicted Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz; Traore, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins