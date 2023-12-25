Aston Villa missed a trick last Friday night as the club dropped points at home to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United following a 1-1 draw.

The result was all the more regrettable after Liverpool and Arsenal tied at Anfield as a victory for the Villans would have seen Unai Emery’s side go top of the Premier League heading into Christmas for the first time since 1998.

However, Emery’s men have a chance to right their wrongs as they face a wounded Manchester United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day who are coming into this fixture off the back of a gut-wrenching 2-0 defeat away at West Ham United.

The manager could even look to make a few changes from the side which was cut open by the Blades.

1 GK - Emiliano Martinez

In 18 Premier League matches this season, Emiliano Martinez has started 17 times. The only game he missed came during a 3-1 win away at Burnley back in August through a calf injury. In fact, this was the only match that the World Cup winner missed since last January.

There is little to no chance Emery will drop his number ‘1’ for such an important game against a top-four rival.

2 LB - Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne has been a vital component in Emery’s system this season which has been so successful thus far. However, the Frenchman will certainly be disappointed by his display against Sheffield United, having failed to complete a single cross, leaving the pitch in the 74th minute with an expected assists total of merely 0.02, according to FotMob.

Nevertheless, he has featured 17 times in the league for the Midlands club this term, having missed Villa’s recent away outing at Brentford through suspension, and his quality will still be needed on the left at the Theatre of Dreams.

3 CB - Pau Torres

It’s touch-and-go over whether Pau Torres will be in the lineup. The £35m centre-half was absent from Friday’s clash against Sheffield United having picked up a “small injury” away at Brentford, as it was described by the head coach.

Clement Lenglet was solid in his absence, making 11 passes into the final third and winning 60% of his ground duels. However, if Torres’ injury is as insignificant as Emery said, the Spanish defender will take his rightful place at left centre-back.

4 CB - Diego Carlos

In recent matches, it has been common for Emery to use a centre-half partnership of Torres and Diego Carlos while pushing Ezri Konsa out as a right-back, particularly in the massive wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, against Sheffield United, Konsa returned to the heart of the defence, with Matty Cash playing on the right side as Carlos dropped to the bench. This was because Emery knew Villa were going to dominate the ball and wanted two attacking fullbacks in Cash and Digne.

However, given the weight of this Tuesday’s fixture, Carlos could return to the lineup, pushing Konsa out as an auxiliary fullback once more to combat Alejandro Garnacho’s attacking threat.

5 RB - Ezri Konsa

Going forward, Cash was solid on Friday, whipping nine crosses into the box throughout the match while also making 13 passes into the final third, but the Poland international struggled defensively.

Sheffield United’s goal came down his side and he also lost 75% of his tackles during the game, according to FotMob. Up against Garnacho, Konsa will be the right man to keep him quiet, having won 80% of his total duels at the weekend. Cash is suspended for the fixture too, having picked up another yellow card on Friday so Emery may have no other choice anyway.

6 LM - John McGinn

Club captain John McGinn was forced to play in a slightly deeper position in Boubacar Kamara’s absence, featuring alongside Douglas Luiz in the middle of the park. McGinn did reasonably well, creating two chances, including one big chance while also having 96 touches of the ball.

However, his best position this season has been off the left when Emery has given him license to push inside and roam between the lines. This will be integral for Villa to break down what is a relatively bandaged Manchester United defence.

7 CM - Douglas Luiz

Starting Douglas Luiz is a no-brainer for Emery. The Brazilian was arguably Aston Villa’s best player on Friday, creating two chances and bagging the assist in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Former Arsenal and Villa star Paul Merson called Luiz “one of the most underrated players” in the Premier League this season and the 25-year-old certainly won’t find himself on the bench at Old Trafford.

8 CM - Boubacar Kamara

Luiz’s partner in crime Kamara is back from suspension too, having received a red card late in Villa’s 2-1 win away at Brentford over a week ago.

Despite being sent off, the Frenchman registered the assist for Ollie Watkins’ late winner at the Gtech Community Stadium and has started 16 times in 18 matches under Emery this term which will likely rise to 17 on Boxing Day.

9 RM - Leon Bailey

Besides his disallowed goal, Leon Bailey struggled last time out as Sheffield United parked a very well-organised bus inside their own penalty area. The Jamaican recorded an xG of merely 0.02 from his one shot on goal and didn’t complete a single dribble from three attempts.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is Villa’s top assister this term and only Watkins has bagged more goal contributions. With the task of facing Luke Shaw on the right side, Bailey needs to start as he is currently sitting in the top 4% of all wingers in Europe’s top-five leagues this season for successful take-ons.

10 AM - Nicolo Zaniolo

In his first seven league outings with Villa, Moussa Diaby scored twice and grabbed four assists. In his last eleven, the Frenchman has found the net once and recorded one assist.

Nicolo Zaniolo has started just seven Premier League matches this season but scored an all-important equaliser right at the death on Friday which was his first in England's top-flight. Given Diaby’s dip in form, Emery could reward his £56k-per-week loanee with his eighth-league start away at United.

11 ST - Ollie Watkins

Friday certainly wasn’t Ollie Watkins’ night as Villa struggled to break down Sheffield United, ending the match with a measly xG of 0.86 despite boasting 78% of the possession. Watkins contributed to 0.18 of this total xG, having taken only three shots.

However, the England international is arguably Aston Villa’s most important player and has 20 goal contributions already this term, including 14 goals and six assists. Given Man United’s defensive woes in recent months, there’s no chance that Emery will drop his talisman.

Aston Villa’s predicted XI vs Manchester United in full: GK - Martinez; LB - Digne, CB - Torres, CB - Carlos, RB - Konsa; LM - McGinn, CM - Luiz, CM - Kamara, RM - Bailey; AM - Zaniolo; ST - Watkins.