Aston Villa are prolific when it comes to stealing the best talent from the clutches of Championship sides, using the lure of Premier League football and their status as a big club as the prime pulling points.

In recent times, Emiliano Buendia was prised away from newly-promoted Norwich City for a club record deal in 2021 after recording a sensational 32 goal contributions in 39 appearances for the Canaries in one season.

While the Argentine was the most expensive, the most successful acquisitions Villa have made from the second tier are Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins, who both arrived in the summer of 2020 from Nottingham Forest and Brentford respectively.

Cash and Watkins are two of Unai Emery's most influential players currently, speaking volumes about the level of talent the division has to offer and if recent reports are correct, the Villans could be "monitoring" a move for their next Championship superstar who has made a dash onto the scene this season in dazzling style.

The man drawing interest from several clubs, including Villa, is Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe.

Who is Jonathan Rowe?

Rowe is a graduate of the Norwich youth academy who has recently seen his talents explode into life after being utilised as a squad player in the seasons prior.

Initially grabbing the opportunity to showcase his talents in the first team after impressing for the underage groups, the 20-year-old notched up nine goals and six assists in 17 Premier League 2 appearances in 2021/22.

Rewarding his effort, dedication and talent, the winger made 13 appearances off the bench in that campaign as the Canaries were relegated back to the Championship and although that was a sour ending for the club, it marked the beginning of Rowe's path to stardom.

After an injury-wrecked 2022/23 campaign that saw the youngster make just three first-team cameos, the "real talent" - as lauded by one voice on the Pink Un Podcast - has come back stronger from adversity to wreak havoc on second-tier defenders.

In 11 appearances so far, Rowe has posted six goals and one assist in the Championship to help Norwich lay down a marker on their promotion ambitions.

What would Rowe bring to Aston Villa?

A favourite with Norwich supporters and a well-regarded member of the dressing room due to his infectious personality, Rowe has become the major protagonist for his club's conquests this season.

Demonstrating his direct style by driving at defenders with his lightning pace, the youngster has become the key difference maker for Norwich in the final third, utilising his press resistance and precise dribbling as useful tools to combat a low block, posting goals in victories over defensive-minded sides, Millwall and Huddersfield Town.

Standing tall when comparing his technical attributes to the rest of his positional peers in the Championship this season, Rowe places within the top 4% for non-penalty goals, top 14% for fouls drawn, top 20% for touches in the attacking penalty area and top 25% for progressive carries, as per FBref.

The Canaries academy graduate has also impressed with his versatility, making seven of his 13 starts in all competitions on the left flank, allowing him to cut in on that dangerous right foot while also demonstrating he has the technical qualities to operate centrally or on the right.

He showcased that quality last Friday night as he came off the bench to score in England U21's 8-1 victory over Serbia and although Norwich are happy with his current contract, the number of clubs showing an interest is growing.

Villa are one of those to be monitoring his progress and if they do choose to pursue him further, Nicolo Zaniolo, the winger on loan from Galatasaray, will likely make way after underwhelming so far.

The Italian was expected to become a match-winner in claret and blue but in six Premier League appearances, he's drastically fallen below the standard, accurately placing just 69% of his passes, completing only 35% of his dribbles, recording 0.3 shots on target per game and zero goal contributions, as per Sofascore.

If Zaniolo doesn't improve his performances, Villa will surely decline the chance to make the deal permanent and instead, pursue a deal for the super-talented Rowe, who is reportedly valued at around £20m.