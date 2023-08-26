Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been dealt a significant setback to the depth of his squad ahead of the visit to Burnley.

What's the Aston Villa team news?

Villa could be without number one goalkeeper Emi Martinez on Sunday against the Clarets, as per an update from Emery's press conference

"Today (Friday) he didn’t train, and we’re going to wait for tomorrow. He has a small pain in his calf, it’s not big, but we have to take our time. Tomorrow is our last training for Sunday’s match, and it is the day to take a decision if he is going to be ready or not."

The manager will also be without Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings, who are long-term absentees, while Jacob Ramsey is thought to be a few weeks away from full fitness.

According to Football Insider, Philippe Coutinho is also now expected to out of action for a number of weeks, having picked up a hamstring injury in the 4-0 win at home to Everton last weekend, but it may not affect a potential move away this summer:

"Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho is facing three to four weeks out with the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday’s win over Everton, sources have told Football Insider. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old could complete a move away from Villa Park before the window shuts – with the Midlands giants giving him the green light to do so.

"It is believed a Qatari club is currently leading the race to seal his signature – ahead of competition from sides in the Saudi Pro League. The injury should not prevent Coutinho from completing a medical at a potential new club – and the transfer windows in the Middle East are open for longer than in England."

This is another setback for Coutinho is a career that has nosedived so much since he departed Liverpool for Barcelona in a big-money move in 2018, at which point he was arguably one of the most sought-after players in world football. He flopped badly at the Camp Nou, subsequently being sent out on loan to Bayern Munich, and he has simply been a shadow of his former self for years now, including at Villa.

That being said, this injury blow still has to be considered a negative for Emery, considering he is match-winner on his day who has been hailed as "world-class" by Steven Gerrard during his time as manager. Having him as an option off the substitutes' bench can always be a handy weapon, so not having him at Turf Moor and beyond is a shame.

How much does Philippe Coutinho earn?

The 31-year-old, who earns £125,000 a week at Villa Park, arrived from Barcelona in January 2022, being seen as an exciting signing who once excelled in the Premier League for Liverpool.

In truth, Coutinho has underwhelmed hugely in a Villa shirt overall, despite a promising start in which he scored against Manchester United on his debut, netting only six times and registering three assists in 43 appearances. More has been required from such a talented player, and his future at the club is up in the air ahead of next week's transfer cutoff.

A move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer has been mooted for the 68-time capped Brazil international, but it remains to be seen where he will be plying his trade for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

Whether a move away from Villa comes to fruition in the next week or so remains to be seen, but if he does stay put, much more will be required from him upon his return from injury.