Aston Villa host Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon as they attempt to head into the international break off the back of a win.

The Villans have won two of their last three matches in the division but were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in their game last weekend.

Unai Emery's side took the lead through Ollie Watkins' header but Leon Bailey fouled Lucas Paqueta in the box and allowed Said Benrahma to equalise from the spot.

Despite being unbeaten in the last three outings, the Spanish head coach may look to freshen his team up in their last match before the break.

How will Aston Villa line-up against Bournemouth?

We predict that Emery will make three alternations to his starting XI. Firstly, Ashley Young could be recalled to start at right-back ahead of Matty Cash.

The Poland international lost 100% of his individual duels against the Hammers and the veteran - who has the third-highest Sofascore rating (6.92) in the squad - could come in to replace him after that weak display.

In midfield, John McGinn and Douglas Luiz could continue as the central midfield pairing as Boubacar Kamara continues to recover from his injury.

There could be two changes in the attacking areas, however, as Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia could find themselves on the chopping block.

Starting on the right, Bertrand Traore could be given a big opportunity to catch the eye to replace Bailey. The Jamaica international gave away a penalty against West Ham and has one goal and zero assists in his last 14 appearances, which could tempt the manager to take him out of the firing line.

Buendia, meanwhile, has one goal and zero assists in his last eight outings in the Premier League and has recorded a Sofascore rating of 6.5 or lower in four of those games. This could open the door for Jhon Duran, 19, to come into the team alongside Ollie Watkins at the top end of the pitch.

The dynamo, who talent scout Jacek Kulig once dubbed an aerial "threat", is yet to start his first league match for the club but scored eight goals and provided three assists in 14 MLS starts in 2022 and could offer more of an attacking threat than the Argentine playmaker.