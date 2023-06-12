Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves would be a "great" signing for Aston Villa this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Has Goncalves been linked with Villa move?

The 24-year-old enjoyed a superb 2022/23 season for the Portuguese giants, catching the eye with his relentless end product in the final third. Goncalves scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists in the Primeira Liga, and he also found the net three times in the Europa League, including an outrageous long-range effort away to Arsenal.

The £25,000-a-week Portuguese could well be a wanted man this summer, and while his current Sporting deal doesn't expire until 2026, they could find it difficult to keep hold of him, especially if he has decided that he wants to enjoy a new challenge.

Villa have been linked with a move for Goncalves in recent times, as NSWE look to provide plenty of transfer funds this summer, and a new update has now emerged regarding his future.

What's the latest on Goncalves to Villa Park?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones admitted that a move for Goncalves could be difficult for Villa to get over the line, but talked up his brilliance as a player:

"I think he would be great. But he’s got a big release clause. And even with Villa pushing the boat out at this next transfer window, I would be surprised if they can jump into this sort of territory. I kind of hope they can, because he’s an extremely exciting talent."

While this isn't necessarily the most positive update in the world, it does still suggest that Villa have genuine interest in Goncalves, with Unai Emery seeing him as someone who could provide great quality in attacking areas.

The Sporting hero was described as "incredible" by former striker Kevin Campbell, following his aforementioned goal against Arsenal, and he is someone who could relish life in the Premier League, proving to be a talismanic figure in attacking midfield areas, having won two caps for a star-studded Portugal team.

Given the money being discussed, though, it will clearly be hard for Villa to acquire the services of Goncalves - he could also be eyeing a move to a club who are in the Champions League or Europa League next season - but if they could get a deal over the line, it would be a signing that makes the rest of the country sit up and take notice.