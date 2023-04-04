Aston Villa have joined the race for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, and they have already held talks with his representatives about a summer move, according to a report.

Will Aston Villa sign a striker this summer?

Unai Emery is eager to bolster his attacking options in the summer transfer window, and it has recently emerged they are ready to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, although the fee could be a problem, with the Serie A club set to demand up to €55m (£48m).

Such is Emery's desire to bring in a new forward, Ashley Preece has recently revealed Villa could surpass their £38m transfer record this summer, with the journalist urging them to make a move for Jonathan David, while Nico Williams is also liked.

With Danny Ings joining West Ham United in a £15m January deal, it is clear the Villans need a new option in attack that is ready to come straight into the first team, but they are also building for the future, and Roque has now emerged as a target.

According to a report from Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness), Villa have joined the fight for the 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense ace, who is expected to be one of the most expensive players in Brazilian football history.

Paranaense are looking to negotiate his move for over €42m (£37m), and the player's representatives have already travelled to Europe to speak to potential suitors - one of which is Aston Villa - but it may be a difficult transfer to orchestrate.

The huge asking price is one potential barrier, while there is also interest from some of Europe's top clubs, including Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, who will be very difficult to compete with.

Will Vitor Roque sign for Aston Villa?

Given the level of interest in the starlet, it seems unlikely that a move will be possible, but if Villa do somehow manage to win the race, they will be signing a player who is destined for great things.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has waxed lyrical about the striker, hailing him as "unstoppable", while also claiming he has "crazy potential".

Such is the quality of the wonderkid, he has already been capped for his national side, also scoring four goals in five games at club level already this season.

Roque is definitely one to watch for the future, but his huge price tag is likely to put Villa off, and they need a striker that can immediately challenge for a first-team spot.