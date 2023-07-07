Aston Villa are believed to be interested in signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Was Weston McKennie a flop at Leeds?

The £49,000-a-week American is currently a Juventus player, with his deal there expiring in the summer of 2025, but it looks as though he is likely to move on in the current window.

Back in January, McKennie joined Leeds United on loan, coming in as what looked like an exciting signing for the Whites, and one that could help them pull clear from the Premier League relegation zone after a poor first half of the season. Instead, there is no question that he was a disappointment at Elland Road overall, ultimately failing to help his team remain in the top flight.

The 24-year-old made 19 appearances in the league for Leeds, not managing to score once and only registering one assist in that time, and his time there went "badly, very badly indeed". Unsurprisingly, there was little talk of McKennie joining permanently at the end of last season, given the Whites' relegation to the Championship, and the midfielder's future remains up in the air.

With Villa continuing to look at summer transfer business of their own, however, it looks as though the Juve man could be a target for them, according to a new update.

Are Aston Villa signing Weston McKennie this summer?

According to Italian publication Calciomercato [via The Boot Room], the Villans are keen on the idea of signing McKennie this summer, with the USA international wanting to prove himself again in the Premier League. They are far from alone in being the only club interested, however, with Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray also mentioned in the report.

While Juve are believed to have wanted £34.2m for his services at one point, there are now willing to sell him for "drastically" less than that, accepting that his stock has fallen a little in recent months.

There is no doubt that some Villa fans would have reservations about the club bringing in McKennie, due to the level of his performances for Leeds, but they are in a better position than the Whites were, and he could thrive alongside superior players, also feeling more at home if the move is a permanent one.

It shouldn't be forgotten that the midfielder enjoyed a good 2022 World Cup campaign with the USA, making four starts in impressive fashion, and he has also been hailed as "excellent" by journalist Adam Pope during one performance for Leeds, so seemingly can turn it on in the right setting.

At 24, McKennie has lots of improving to do still, and could reap the rewards of playing under Unai Emery, so if the Villa boss sees him as a strong option, his superb performance as manager to date suggests that he and new transfer guru Monchi be trusted in their decision-making.

The Juve ace could come in and provide good competition for place in the middle of the park, while Villa's UEFA Europa Conference League commitments in 2023/24 also heighten the need for the squad to be rotated sensibly, and he could add the desired squad depth to aid that.