Aston Villa are "monitoring" Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, who is now "likely to be leaving" this summer, amid interest from the Premier League, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa have already brought in Moussa Diaby for a club-record £51.9m fee this summer, but they still remain in the market for new wide options, with Nottingham Forest now prepared to consider bids well in excess of £40m for Wales international Brennan Johnson.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres is reportedly still on Unai Emery's Radar, with the Spaniard's long-term future in Catalonia currently unclear, however little progress has been made in talks with the Spanish champions.

Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior also remains a target for the Villans, with recent reports detailing they are now ready to make a "concrete" bid for the 19-year-old Englishman, who is also being targeted by Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

Iling-Junior is not the only Juventus player of interest to Emery, with NSWE now ready to submit a bid for Federico Chiesa, who has fallen down the pecking order significantly at the Allianz Stadium under Massimiliano Allegri.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Galetti has now indicated that Villa also have their eye on a new winger from much closer to home, with Gnonto being considered.

The journalist said: “In the offensive positions, Aston Villa are monitoring Gnonto, as he’s likely to be leaving Leeds, and Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest.

"In midfield nothing should change, while in defence some clubs are following with interest the left-back Lucas Digne.”

Is Wilfried Gnonto leaving Leeds?

It is likely the Italy international will have a number of offers from the Premier League on the table this summer, with Everton now believed to be making progress in their transfer pursuit, having previously found negotiations with Leeds very tough.

The Toffees have made an offer of €20m (£17m) for the 19-year-old, a little under Leeds' asking price of €22m (£19m), and they could soon hold personal talks over a move to Goodison Park, meaning Villa may have to move quickly if they wish to hijack the deal.

If the Villans do manage to win the race for the youngster, they could be getting their hands on a fantastic prospect, in light of the praise he received from pundit Tam McManus last season:

“The boy who got the assist, he came on and he just looks like a little pocket rocket,” McManus told Football Insider‘s Ben Wild.

“Wow, what a performance from him. He looks like he has a real low centre of gravity and he looks absolutely tremendous.

“In terms of the goal as a whole, that’s the best you will see all season. This kid is an Italy international already and he can’t get a look in at Leeds? What has gone on there?

The starlet, who is the second biggest player in his agency Vigo Global Sport, has already received 12 caps for Italy, highlighting he is thought of in very high-regard by the European champions, and he had a decent debut season in England, registering four goals and four assists in all competitions.

That said, £19m is a significant fee for a player who is still relatively unproven, so Villa could be better off targeting a player with more experience at the top level, namely Chiesa, who has made a combined 25 appearances in the Europa League and Champions League.