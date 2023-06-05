Aston Villa are keen on signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine 'Bono' Bounou during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

How has Bono played for Sevilla?

This summer has the potential to be one of the most exciting at Villa Park in years, with everything going in the right direction under Unai Emery currently. Qualifying for Europe has increased Villa's chances of bringing in top-quality players in the coming months, with funds expected to be available for major reinforcements.

One area of the pitch that could need a new signing is in goal, depending on the future of Emiliano Martinez, who has been linked with a move elsewhere.

A player who could be a potential option between the sticks is Bono, who has enjoyed an excellent season for Sevilla, not only winning the Europa League for his club side, but also being a key player for a Morocco team who reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Is Bono signing for Villa?

According to AS, Villa have joined the race to snap up the 32-year-old in the summer window, with the £15,000-a-week stopper wanted by a number of clubs. Sevilla are ready for a bidding war to take place with their player, receiving as much money as possible for him in the process.

The Moroccan is out of contract at his current club in the summer of 2025, but an exit in the upcoming window looks increasingly likely.

He could be a fantastic signing for Villa, should Martinez move on to pastures new, having now racked up 54 caps for his country, as well as making 140 appearances for Sevilla, and 157 in La Liga overall.

At 32, he is now an extremely experienced player, and considering the age that goalkeepers can remain at their peak for, he could be a key player for Villa for a number of years to come. Legendary former Italy shot stopper Dino Zoff described him as the "best" player in his position during the World Cup, which is high praise, and his stock has arguably never been higher than it currently is.

Much will, of course, depend on Martinez's future - it would be pointless having two top-class players vying for the same starting role, in terms of being keeping them both happy - but Bono should certainly be considered the perfect option as a potential replacement for him, should that situation arise.