Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a move to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news coming out of Aston Villa involving Asensio?

It looks like it could be an extremely busy summer at Villa Park ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season in charge, with the manager currently leading a late push to qualify for European football in the Premier League.

Plans for the summer are already being put in place, though, with Barcelona director Mateu Alemany reportedly reaching a ‘full agreement’ to move to the Midlands this summer.

He looks set to work closely with Emery when it comes to transfer targets, and it appears as if they have identified Asensio as one of their first possible signings together, with the manager on board over a swoop for the Madrid man.

Reliable Spanish outlet Marca shared an update on Asensio, who is out of contract at the Bernabeu at the end of the season. They said that Alemany and Emery are going to launch an Aston Villa move for the player through his representative, Jorge Mendes.

Asensio would like to renew his Real Madrid contract, however, Villa may well submit an offer for the left-footed winger that could be worth around €8m-a-year (£6.9m), working out at £132,000-a-week and double his Madrid salary.

What would Asensio bring to Villa?

Asensio, described as "sensational" for the impact he's made from the bench back in October, was valued at a whopping €90m by Transfermarkt back in 2018 and is now valued at €25m, so you can see why Alemany and Emery could launch an eye-catching contract offer with no transfer fee required.

The 27-year-old can play on either wing or in an attacking midfield role, so would offer plenty of versatility in the final third. A three-time Champions League winner, the Spaniard has made 281 appearances for Madrid, contributing to 92 goals.

He has plenty of experience in the Champions League, a competition Villa would love to be playing in further down the line under Emery, while Asensio also has 35 caps to his name at international level for Spain.

Therefore, for free, he could prove to be a smart signing by Villa this summer as they look to go to the next level, and it looks as if Alemany and Emery are working on a move.