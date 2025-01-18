Looking to bridge the gap on the Premier League's top four this month, Aston Villa are now reportedly preparing to advance in their deal to sign another La Liga defender after Andres Garcia.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have wasted little time this month before stealing the transfer headlines, welcoming Donyell Malen to kick things off and now reportedly set to sign Garcia from Levante. The young right-back arrives to compete for a place against Matty Cash, who is more at threat than ever before of losing his starting role under Unai Emery.

With around two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Villa could yet end the month as the busiest side in the Premier League alongside Manchester City to leave Emery with no excuse in pursuit of consecutive Champions League qualification this season.

Even after Garcia, however, those in the Midlands are seemingly not done there. The likes of Oscar Mingueza have been mentioned for some time and whilst there's no doubt that he's one to watch, Villa now look more likely to welcome another La Liga defender this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are now preparing to advance on their deal to sign Loic Bade from Sevilla this month as Diego Carlos edges closer and closer to the exit door.

With that said, those at Villa Park will reportedly have to pay up to £25m to convince Sevilla into a sale before the end of the month in what could quickly turn into a bargain deal.

"Warrior" Bade would be an excellent coup

For just £42m, Bade could quickly become a bargain buy for Aston Villa given how he would upgrade their backline for years to come. The Frenchman has found himself at the centre of praise when playing for both France and Sevilla, with analyst Ben Mattinson going as far as describing the defender as a "warrior" towards the end of last year.

Still just 24 years old too, there's plenty more to come from Bade - making Aston Villa's potential investment at this stage all the more worthwhile.

In one swoop, the Villans could be about to land two La Liga defenders who are perfectly capable of providing Emery with an upgraded backline in the remainder of the campaign. And that could prove to be the difference in Aston Villa's battle to secure a top four place for a second consecutive season in the Premier League.