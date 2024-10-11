As Ian Maatsen continues his struggle to break into Unai Emery's starting side ahead of Lucas Digne, Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign a La Liga defender who would add further competition for places.

Aston Villa transfer news

Those at Villa Park got their transfer window just about spot on in the summer, with fresh faces such as Amadou Onana quickly proving to be a huge success, turning the departed Douglas Luiz into a forgotten man in the Midlands.

Yet, even after such a strong start, the Belgian is unlikely to go down as Villa's best business of the summer. Instead, that award belongs to those at the club who managed to keep hold of Jhon Duran. The young striker has started the season in electric form to earn a fresh contract that should see him stay put at Aston Villa until at least 2030.

After handing their frontline a major boost, those in the Midlands have now seemingly turned their attention towards adding to Emery's defence in pursuit of becoming a consistent top-four side.

According to reports in Spain, NSWE and Aston Villa are now racing to sign Reinildo Mandava from Atletico Madrid in January alongside Manchester United, with the left-back's contract coming to an end next summer. The report adds that Emery has little confidence in Maatsen so far this season, handing the summer arrival just one start, which came against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Already struggling for game time over Digne, the arrival of Reinildo could hand Maatsen quite the cause for concern. After struggling for minutes at Chelsea and then starring on loan at Borussia Dortmund, the last thing that Maatsen needs is another spell full of cameos from the bench.

"Gladiator" Reinildo would hand Emery selection headache

Squad depth can quickly make or break certain ambitions in the Premier League, as clubs look to balance both domestic and European action. And that's no different for Aston Villa, who could hand Emery quite the headache by pursuing Reinildo in either the January transfer window or next summer - the headache that Maatsen is seemingly yet to provide the Spaniard.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Reinildo Mandava Ian Maatsen Assists 1 2 Progressive Carries P90 1.23 3.05 Tackles Won P90 2.72 1.46 Ball Recoveries P90 6.54 5.49

On the defensive front, Reinildo would certainly complete the job that Maatsen fails to do, albeit whilst struggling to make an impact as a modern full-back going in the other direction.

At 30 years old too, questions would be asked whether the Atletico Madrid man would have a long-term future at Villa Park. Whilst he has been praised aplenty in the past, including by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig who dubbed the defender a "gladiator", Reinildo's time for the Premier League may well have passed.

As for Maatsen, he must find his feet sooner rather than later if he wants to earn Emery's confidence once and for all this season.