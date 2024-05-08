Aston Villa are hoping to beat Liverpool in the race to sign a 22-year-old emerging star this summer, according to recent reports.

Aston Villa set for Champions League return

Unai Emery's side head into the final weeks of the Premier League season knowing that one more win will mathematically secure them Champions League football next season.

Seven points clear of Tottenham in fifth place, Spurs would need to win their remaining three games and Villa draw and lose theirs to have any chance of the roles being reversed, and with Ange Postecoglou's side in terrrbile form and still to welcome Manchester City to north London, a top four finish for Villa is all but secured.

The race for fourth place Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 20 67 Tottenham 35 18 6 11 11 60

With added, higher level, European football beckoning next season, Villa are likely to be busy in the transfer market to bolster their squad for a fight across several fronts, and are already seemingly on the verge of making their first signing in the form of soon-to-be free agent Mario Hermoso. But they are eyeing up another addition to their backline too.

Villa chasing young talent

Now, it has emerged that Emery's side are among the clubs chasing 22-year-old breakout star Bradley Locko, who currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 outfit Brest.

The defender, who plays primarily as a left back, spent last season on loan with Brest but only became a permanent member of the squad in the summer of 2023. Despite this, he has really come to the fore in 2023-24, starting all 32 Ligue 1 games for Brest and grabbing three assists.

His performances have helped them put together a run of form that could see them qualify for Champions League football next season should they win one of their final two games, which include a home tie to Reims and a trip to Toulouse, with both sides marooned in midtable.

It would represent a massive shock, with the club never having finished higher than 11th in Ligue 1 before this, and playing second tier football as recently as 2019. And Locko's form has not gone unnoticed. As per Football Insider, the defender has caught the eye of Liverpool as well as Aston Villa and West Ham, with the trio "considering bids" for the defender.

That is because despite being good already, the trio see "huge potential" in the fullback, who manages nearly 3 tackles a game for the French side. He is under contract until 2027 and valued at around 10m euros by transfer site Transfermarkt.

Should a bidding war ensue for his signature, is could see Brest net a record sale, which currently stands at the 15m euros they received from Lyon for Romain Faivre back in 2021. For their part, Villa will be hoping that they can land him for far less.