Aston Villa have now joined the race to sign a midfielder who's been described as a "one-man army", but there could be competition for his signature from some of Europe's top clubs, according to a report.

Aston Villa's midfielder pursuit

Villa completed the signing of Marco Asensio in the January transfer window, with the Spaniard joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of the campaign, and he has made an instant impact.

The attacking midfielder has already scored seven goals for the Villans in all competitions, and Unai Emery is now keen to secure a permanent deal, but there are also some alternatives in mind.