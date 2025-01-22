Having officially signed Andres Garcia from Levante, Aston Villa are now reportedly racing to sign an attacking reinforcement ahead of Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have wasted little time this month, first welcoming Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and then swiftly moving to sign young Levante right-back Garcia in two deals that should improve Unai Emery's squad. It will certainly be interesting to watch on as Matty Cash and Garcia battle for that starting right-back role, with the former perhaps left to observe from the bench.

The Midlands club may not be done there when it comes to incomings either. The likes of Loic Bade have also been mentioned in recent weeks in a move that could see the departing Diego Carlos replaced.

The young Sevilla defender is certainly Champions League quality and the calibre of player capable of pushing Emery's side back to their dizzying heights of the last campaign. It's in the Midlands that he could also be joined by an exciting winger too.

Related Aston Villa now in advanced talks to complete £35m double deal for Emery It would be a major statement of intent for the second half of the season.

According to O Jogo via Sport Witness, Aston Villa and NSWE are now eyeing a move to sign Geny Catamo ahead of Wolves this month in a deal that could also see them fend off any interest from Fulham.

After welcoming the versatile Malen, it wouldn't have come as too much of a surprise to see Villa focus on other areas within their squad but interest in Catamo suggests that they're still seeking attacking additions.

The £13,000-a-week Sporting Club winger is still just 23 years old and yet to reach the peak of his powers, but has shown glimpses of his potential in Portugal so far this season to attract the interest of the Premier League.

Catamo arrival could hand Emery selection headache

Whilst selection headaches are often seen as a positive for managers, especially those in the Champions League, Emery could do without a repeat of the situation he found himself in with Jaden Philogene. The young winger returned to Villa Park on a permanent basis last summer but instantly struggled for game time once again as the quality of Emery's side grew.

After Philogene's struggles, there's no guarantee that a player of Catamo's calibre wouldn't face the same problem, particularly amid fresh competition from Malen in that role. At 23 years old too, the Sporting winger can't afford to waste his time watching on from the reserves.

A big decision could still be looming for Catamo nonetheless if Villa, Wolves or Fulham do come calling in the summer. Whether he opts to stay put in a Sporting side he's scored four goals and assisted another four with this season or moves on elsewhere remains to be seen, but Villa Park may not be his wisest choice at this stage.

There's no doubting his potential, but Catamo needs game time to realise that potential which Aston Villa simply cannot guarantee at this stage.