Aston Villa are ready to meet the £5 million-a-year demands of a "world-class" 2025 free agent, according to a new report. The Villans find themselves in a challenging situation, having suffered losses in four consecutive games and going winless in five across all competitions. So, this international break is an opportunity for Unai Emery to regroup and get the focus back as they prepare to face Crystal Palace once the Premier League returns.

Aston Villa transfer news

Villa have been busy in most of the transfer windows they have had under Emery, and January could be the same again, as they continue to be linked with some big names from England and abroad.

It emerged in recent days that Villa are interested in signing Bright Osayi-Samuel from Fenerbahçe but are not alone in their pursuit, as Everton and Crystal Palace are also keen and ready to do battle to win his signature. The full back is out of contract at the end of the season, and he looks set to leave despite José Mourinho being keen to tie him down to a new deal.

As well as looking at Osayi-Samuel, Aston Villa are also looking at Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as he’s emerged as a transfer target ahead of January. Dewsbury-Hall joined Chelsea in the summer, but it has been a frustrating time as he’s hardly featured for the Blues, and that has put his future in doubt heading into the New Year.

Emery doesn’t want Villa to stop there, as the Premier League side are now willing to meet the hefty demands of a player who will become a free agent in 2025.

Aston Villa ready to meet £5m-a-year demands of Jonathan David

According to Tuttosport relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are ready to meet the demands of Lille’s Jonathan David, who looks set to leave the French side at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has been at Lille since August 2020, but his time at the club is coming to an end as his contract ends next summer, with Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all named as suitors in this latest update.

David, who has been labelled “world-class” by former Canada manager Iain Hume, has been in impressive form this season, scoring seven goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances. He also has six goals in eight Championship League games, including qualifiers.

This report states that Villa are among the teams most interested in signing David, but the English suitors do face competition from clubs such as Juventus and Inter Milan in Europe. Villa hold an advantage however, as they are willing to meet the demands of David, which is a five-year contract worth €6 million per year (£5 million) excluding bonuses. The forward is also keen to receive a “double-digit” package as a signing on bonus/agent fees.

Jonathan David's Lille stats Apps 202 Goals 97 Assists 20

These demands are likely going to be too high for the Italian clubs, so Villa, along with the other Premier League teams, have an advantage. It goes on to add that they will look further into this issue in December, as they could possibly agree a pre-contract agreement with the Canada international in the New Year.