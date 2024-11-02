Aston Villa are ready to continue their impressive work on and off the pitch this season as they look to reward a pair of talented stars, according to a fresh report.

Aston Villa enjoy an excellent start under Unai Emery

The 2024/25 season could not have started much better for Aston Villa and Unai Emery. As it stands, they sit fourth in the Premier League after nine games, with their only loss having coming against Arsenal, who sit above them only on goal difference.

Five points off current league leaders Manchester City, they are showing strong form as they look to record back-to-back top four finishes for the first time in their Premier League history.

Of course, fourth place in the Premier League comes with Champions League football, and Villa have not missed a beat in that competition. After three games, they sit top of the new-look league format, and have claimed a famous win over Bayern Munich already as they look to qualify for the knockout rounds at the first time of asking.

They exited the Carabao Cup at the fourth round at the hands of Crystal Palace, but that is the only blot on their copybook so far in an impressive start to the season.

On top of that, they have managed to tie down exciting striker talent Jhon Duran to a new contract. The Colombian striker was linked with a move to both West Ham and Chelsea in the summer, but ended up staying at Villa Park and his early season form has been rewarded with a contract that will now keep him in the Midlands until 2030.

Now, they are ready to continue their good work off the pitch.

Villa to offer new deals to exciting duo

That comes as new reports reveal that the Villans are prepared to offer new contracts to young English duo Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers after an impressive start to the campaign.

Rogers has started all nine of his side's Premier League games so far this season, and has caught the eye with a series of fine performances. Ramsey, meanwhile, has only made five Premier League starts but has featured in all but one game so far this campaign, as Villa look to manage the 22-year-old following a series of injuries.

Neither Rogers nor Ramsey, who take home £20k and £70k per week respectively, are in danger of leaving for free any time soon, but Villa are keen to reward their progress with fresh terms in the Midlands.

Aston Villa's highest earners Player Weekly wages Youri Tielemans £150,000 Emiliano Martinez £150,000 Boubacar Kamara £150,000 Amadou Onana £140,000 Ollie Watkins £130,000

According to the Boot Room, in the case of Rogers, "Villa have recognised his progress and are ready to hand him what sources describe as a ‘significant’ pay rise", which could move him more in line with Ramsey's current deal and other first team players at the club.

Talks are on over that new deal, while the club are also expected to open negotiations over Ramsey's contract in the near future, with the 22-year-old "held in huge regard by Emery and the club", while their regular gametime demonstrates just how much Emery values the pair.