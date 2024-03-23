With their top four chances taking a few hits in recent weeks, Aston Villa have received a worrying injury update which could play a part in their first game back after the international break - a Midlands derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With just nine games left until the end of the Premier League season and just three points separating Villa in fourth and Tottenham Hotspur - who have a game in hand - in fifth, the last thing that Unai Emery needs is more injuries.

The former Arsenal boss has already been forced to cope without the likes of Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia for most of the current campaign, and needs as many members of his squad available for one final push for top four.

Given where we're at in the Premier League campaign, the March international break is always a nervy one for clubs still on course to achieve their goals, whether that be survival, top four or winning the title. And Villa have become the latest club to prove why it's right to watch on nervously, with one star now potentially ruled out of their first game after the break.

After the right-back came off the bench only to limp back off 11 minutes later, Poland manager Michal Probierz provided an update on Matty Cash's injury: "It's probably a little worse for Matty. We will make a decision later with your doctor.”

The right-back collided with an advertising board, before clutching his hamstring in worrying scenes for Villa with a derby against Wolves up next. The coming days should prove to be crucial when it comes to learning the full damage done and whether the Pole will miss an extended period.

"Versatile" Cash adds to Aston Villa's injury list

If Cash does not recover in time to face Wolves on Saturday 30 March, then he will become the latest injury for Emery to contend with at Aston Villa at the worst possible time. That said, here's how Aston Villa's injury list is currently looking and when those in the Mildlands can potentially expect players to return...

Aston Villa's injury list Potential return date Boubacar Kamara 26/10/2024 Emiliano Buendia 24/06/2024 Tyrone Mings 24/06/2024 Jacob Ramsey 30/03/2024 Matty Cash 30/03/2024*

Emery will be well aware of just how big a blow Cash's long-term absence would be, so he and the rest of the club will be hoping to see the full-back make a swift return after the international break.

Emery highlighted the right-back's ability to fill other gaps in his squad at the start of the season, saying via The Independent: “He’s versatile, he played before as a winger, he’s playing with us in a back four sometimes, sometimes lower, but we used him in pre-season playing higher, as a winger.

"He helped us a lot today defensively and offensively and then he used the moment to remember when he played more at Nottingham Forest as a winger. His two goals were a good example for us but we know he can be versatile.”