Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Nelson's future?

The Premier League starlet will be out of contract at the end of the season and has been out of favour overall under Mikel Arteta - having made zero starts and just four substitute appearances in the top-flight since the start of the 2022/23 term, as per WhoScored.

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Gunners boss is keen to retain the services of the 23-year-old and has therefore opened talks regarding a new deal in a bid to fend off interest from potential suitors. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Understand negotiations are currently underway between Arsenal and Reiss Nelson representatives for a contract extension. Current deal expires in June. Arteta would be happy to keep Reiss, while more European clubs are showing interest in potential free transfer.”

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Aston Villa and Everton are both “keen on signing” Nelson ahead of the new campaign. Unai Emery’s side could reportedly use “more depth” in the wide areas and the winger might be the answer to solve the manager’s problems. The Midlands boss could help to “develop” the academy graduate and “fulfil his potential” by handing him regular game time, but whether he’d be willing to permanently leave the capital to give himself a big break elsewhere remains to be seen.

Do Villa have any chance of signing Nelson?

Nelson definitely won’t be short of potential suitors should he decide to leave Arsenal but Aston Villa do hold a strong chance at securing his services considering that Emery already knows him and handed him six appearances during his time in the dugout at the Emirates Stadium.

The Adidas-sponsored starlet might have only been involved in four top-flight outings this season but in those appearances he managed to score three goals and provide two assists, via Transfermarkt, whilst recording a 91.5% pass success rate, displaying his ability to create opportunities and his strong link-up play with his fellow teammates.

The “explosive” forward, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would also bring plenty of versatility to the squad having operated in eight various positions since the start of his career, including on both the left and right sides of a midfield, on the wing and even as an out-and-out striker.