Aston Villa have rejected an offer to sign a member of Unai Emery's squad this month, with the Villa boss personally leading the campaign to keep him at Villa Park, it has been revealed.

Aston Villa transfer latest

With the club pushing to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League and currently eighth in the Premier League, Aston Villa have turned to the transfer window once more in a bid to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

They have already signed Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund, though the Dutchman is yet to make his debut for his new side and was an unused substitute in their most recent Premier League outing against Arsenal.

Though out of favour under then-Dortmund boss Nuri Şahin, Malen had found the net five times across the first half of the season and Villa will be hoping that his speed and eye for a goal will add another dimension in attack, with the Dutchman replacing Jaden Philogene in the Villans ranks after the latter moved to Ipswich Town.

They have also completed a move to sign fullback Andres Garcia from Levante in a deal that could be worth up to £7m. Elsewhere, there has been speculation that Villa could look to bring Douglas Luiz back to the Midlands just months after his departure, having been sidelined at Juventus and now likely to leave in the final days of the window.

Related Saudi giants now preparing mega offer to sign £75,000-p/w Aston Villa star It could be a massive windfall for the club as they continue to battle financial fair play.

Meanwhile, there have been links to young attacking duo Geny Catamo and Tidiam Gomis as the club look to plan for both the future and the present. And it is with that future in mind that they have now rejected an offer for one member of their squad.

Villa turn down £7m offer

Now, Football Insider report that Unai Emery's side have turned down an offer from Sevilla to sign Lamare Bogarde this winter as part of the deal to bring Loic Bade to Villa Park.

The Dutchman was convinced to stay in the Midlands over the summer, and has appeared eight times across all competitions so far this season. Still just 21-years-old, he was hailed as "quality" by his former boss Joey Barton, and it is claimed that Emery "sees him as a key part of his plans for the future".

Lamare Bogarde: 2024-25 so far Appearances 8 Starts 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1

That means that the Villa boss has ruled out selling him despite Sevilla making an offer to take him to the south of Spain during discussions over Bade, who Villa want to sign to replace Diego Carlos following his move to Fenerbahçe.

And Bogarde "will not be part of discussions as he is seen as part of the plans at Villa Park as he continues his development", meaning that Villa will have to offer straight cash to seal a deal for the Frenchman this month.

The defender signed a new long term contract in August which sees him take home around £400,000 a year for his services (£8,000 a week), and Emery's show of faith in the Dutchman could be set to pay dividends should he deliver on his potential in the Midlands.