Aston Villa are now sweating over the fitness concern of another first-team player, according to reliable reporter Matt Maher.

Aston Villa in fine form despite injuries

Unai Emery was backed by NSWE and Monchi during the most recent transfer window after guiding Villa to a top-four Premier League finish in what was his first full season last year.

A number of signings were made, and in hindsight, it was a good job Villa were proactive in the market due to a number of injury issues they’ve had to deal with already this season.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, Jaden Philogene and John McGinn are all sidelined, as per Premier Injuries. On the pitch, Villa have won four of their opening five top-flight fixtures and got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a victory away to Young Boys.

They are also still in the Carabao Cup following a 2-1 win away at Wycombe Wanderers in the week, one which saw Emery hit 50 victories from 93 games.

However, despite a positive result at Adams Park, Villa seemingly have a new injury concern.

Aston Villa sweating over Diego Carlos injury

According to chief football writer for The Express & Star, Villa reporter Maher said on Thursday that the club are sweating over the fitness of key defender Diego Carlos. The Brazilian, who picks up £100,000-a-week in the Midlands, was due to be on the bench against Wycombe but pulled up in the warm-up.

Carlos complained of discomfort and Villa’s medical team are now monitoring his condition, although they are hopeful the problem isn’t too serious.

Villa are preparing to take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon, so Carlos could therefore be a doubt for the trip to Portman Road, with Emery’s side then facing off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League days later.

Once described as “amazing” by Emery, Carlos played the entirety of Villa’s 3-1 win over rivals Wolves on the weekend and prior to that, the second half of the Champions League victory in Switzerland.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to injuries during his career, especially at Villa after a serious Achilles issue kept him out for months during his first campaign at Villa Park.

Hopefully, this latest concern won’t keep him out for a long period of time, but the club may feel it is best to keep him out of this weekend’s fixture as Villa look to make it five wins from six.