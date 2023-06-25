Aston Villa are reportedly interested in West Bromwich Albion youngster Rico Richards, as Unai Emery plots to steal a rising star from the club’s rivals.

It’s expected to be a busy summer at Villa Park, as both Emery and Monchi aim to take the side to the next level following on from last season’s highs.

The Spanish duo will be hoping to bolster the squad with depth in all areas, as Emery explained to The Athletic in April, which is something they could do by introducing the talent of West Brom’s Richards.

What’s the latest on Rico Richards to Aston Villa?

As reported by Football Insider, Villa are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 19-year-old talent who will leave West Brom this summer at the expiry of his contract.

The report states that talks are ‘well underway’ and making good progress, with Villa ‘confident’ in reaching a full agreement with the player.

Who is Rico Richards?

Hailed as a “technician” by analyst Tom Williams, the teenager has shone for the Baggies’ academy sides and made his Championship debut earlier this year, playing ten minutes against Hull City.

Deployed primarily an attacking midfielder, the 19-year-old is versatile in his position behind the striker, with the ability to play on either flank as well as centrally.

In 19 Premier League 2 Division 2 appearances last season, the 6 foot Englishman contributed to nine goals, scoring four and assisting five in an impressive feat in the final third for the skilled teenager.

Described as a player that “loves dribbling” by Williams, the youngster could offer a lot to Emery’s side, and would follow in the footsteps of academy stars that have made the cut to the first team, including the likes of Jack Grealish and a certain Jacob Ramsey who transitioned into being a regular starter.

Possessing the ability to play centrally and on the flanks like Richards, Ramsey initially filtered out Bertrand Traore with his top performances over the past few seasons, a trend that Richards could follow as he bids to dislodge someone of Emiliano Buendia's standing.

Signed from Norwich City in the summer of 2021, the Argentine playmaker secured 32 goals and assists in his final Championship campaign with the Canaries, however, has failed to show his full potential as of yet in the Midlands.

The 26-year-old has registered just 18 goal involvements in the entirety of his Villa career which has spanned over 78 appearances so far, showing his struggle for form in the Premier League.

With the "splendid" Richards - as dubbed by Joe Chapman - potentially arriving at Villa Park, the youngster could target Buendia’s spot in the starting 11, just as Ramsey did in claiming the right-flank as his quarters.

As per The Athletic’s Steve Madeley, the teen has been described by unnamed coaches that have worked alongside him as being an individual with an ‘eye for a goal-creating pass’, to a level that is ‘rarely seen in players his age’.

With his composure on the ball and in the final third, Emery could discover a revelation in Richards, in a talent that could grace his side for years to come and emulate the success of youngsters that have excelled before him at Villa Park.