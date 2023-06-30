Aston Villa have agreed personal terms to bring West Bromwich Albion starlet Rico Richards to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Rico Richards?

Richards is naturally an attacking midfielder who is an academy product at the Hawthorns and has predominantly been a regular feature of the U21s, who he’s registered a total of 55 appearances for. He’s only ever made two senior outings for the Baggies.

The 19-year-old’s contract also expires this Friday and West Brom have confirmed that he has been released and will therefore be leaving the club as a free agent, something which has alerted Unai Emery across the Midlands.

Football Insider previously reported that the Villans were in advanced talks to sign the teenager and it was stated that the recruitment team were confident of striking a deal, and reports on Friday then revealed good news on another deal, as an agreement has been struck to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal.

Are Aston Villa signing Richards?

The good news keeps coming for Villa fans, as according to another update from Football Insider, Richards has "agreed personal terms" to complete a summer switch to Aston Villa.

NSWE and Monchi are "closing in" on a deal for the talented prospect having "finalised" the smaller details of a contract with the player himself which is seen as a "key development" in the move. He is now set to join Torres as their next two signings of the summer.

With Richards being just 19 years of age, it’s unclear as to whether Aston Villa would slot him into the youth setup or give him a chance to prove himself in the first-team, but regardless, the attacking midfielder could bring a fantastic prolific threat and securing him for the cost of nothing is an absolute bargain.

In the Premier League 2, West Brom’s left-footed gem posted nine goal contributions (five assists and four goals) in 19 appearances last season and has been hailed a “technician” in the centre of the park by Data Analyst Tom Williams.

England U17s former international would also add wonderful versatility to the club’s ranks having operated in seven various positions since the start of his career, including three roles in the midfield and all across the frontline, which will be another attractive attribute to the boss.

Richards is a creative individual who has excellent “close control, fast dribbling ability and presence in front of goal” according to the Baggies’ official website, so he would be an extremely promising recruit for the long-term future at Villa Park.