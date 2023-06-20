Aston Villa have been linked with another newly relegated Premier League star after confirming an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

The Villans have had a host of talent on their radar early into the transfer window and with Monchi and Unai Emery at the wheel, it’s set to be a busy summer in the Midlands.

The latest speculation ties the club with another ace that’s Championship bound, should he not be released from his shackles.

What’s the latest on Rodrigo to Aston Villa?

As reported by journalist Ben Jacobs last weekend on the Leeds United Ultras Youtube channel, Aston Villa hold an interest in Leeds United forward Rodrigo.

Jacobs revealed (21.19) that the Midlands club are watching the 32-year-old “very closely”, with Paris Saint Germain and Brighton & Hove Albion also listed as interested clubs.

Signed for £26m in 2020, Leeds are expected to offload the £100k-per-week talent to transition to the financial difference between the top and second division.

What could Rodrigo offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as an “absolute top talent” by Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear, the Spaniard has been an integral member of the club’s short journey in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has contributed to 30 goals in 88 appearances in the top division, scoring 26 and assisting four across three seasons via Transfermarkt.

His highest goal tally came this term where he netted 13, however, his contributions were not enough to keep the Whites from relegation on the final day.

Villa could snatch themselves a versatile forward in the Rio de Janeiro-born star, in a talent that is capable of playing wide as well as through the middle as a traditional centre-forward.

When speaking to The Athletic in April, Emery revealed his desire to sign a second striker to add depth to his squad, in a role that could see the favoured individual partner Ollie Watkins or rotate with the Englishman.

With European competition due next season, it’s imperative that the Spaniard recruits to add depth to his squad which is what he could do by capturing Rodrigo.

The 32-year-old has significant experience playing in Europe, including a standout season in La Liga in the 2017/18 campaign in which he recorded 23 goals and assists to show his capabilities in the final third.

When comparing the Spaniard and the Villa star, the numbers suggest that they could become an influential pair at Villa Park whether playing together or in rotation.

As per FBref, over the past year the Leeds gem averaged 1.86 progressive carries to Watkins’ 1.44 per 90 as well as 0.56 non-penalty goals per 90 to the Englishman’s 0.40, showing his ability to match the Villa favourite if called upon in his absence.

While their similarities are declared through their numbers, their differences suggest that they could form a strong partnership together, with the 27-year-old falling short of the Spaniard in terms of progressive passes, registering 1.12 to his 2.05 per 90.

The Leeds star shows strengths in his ability to link play as highlighted through his numbers of progressive passes in comparison to Watkins, suggesting he could act as an encouraging option to feed the 15-goal Villa star.

Monchi could land his first signing at a low price in securing Rodrigo, who could be a strong introduction for Emery’s plans to add depth to his squad.