Aston Villa are interested in Roma defender Roger Ibanez, if reports regarding Unai Emery’s defensive master plan are to be believed.

The Spaniard is down to the small print in his pursuit of bringing former player Pau Torres to Villa Park, with news last week reporting that a fee had been agreed between the club and the defender.

Emery’s ploy to bolster his defence could be far from over, with reports earlier this week claiming that the Villans may opt to make a move for Roma centre-back Ibanez.

The Brazilian is said to be a wanted man in the Midlands, with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport - relayed by TEAMtalk - claiming last weekend that the club are ‘ready’ to present an opening offer to the Serie A side for the defender who is said to be valued between €25m and €30m (£21m and £26m).

Despite being a solid performer for I Giallorossi, the 24-year-old could be sold to ensure that the club meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, with Ibanez seen as the ‘primary source of revenue’, via RomaPress.

Villa aren’t the only Premier League club eyeing the talent, with Tottenham also heavily linked to signing the defender this summer.

Where could Roger Ibanez fit in at Aston Villa?

Once lauded as “untouchable” by Roma boss Jose Mourinho, the 24-year-old has received high praise from a figure that has coached some of the world’s most prolific talents.

Villa are planning a revolution under the guidance of Emery after confirming European football for next season with a seventh place Premier League finish.

Signing long-term target Torres has added significant star power to the Spaniard’s back line, with himself and Monchi hoping to bring big-name talents to the Midlands in the bid to take the club to the next step.

Described by members of the media with tactical and analytic knowledge as “aggressive and proactive”, Ibanez could be not just the perfect partner for Torres, but the ideal heir to Tyrone Mings, who could see his time in the squad fizzle out during the revamp.

The Englishman has been rejuvenated under Emery, however, links to Ibanez could spell a nearing of the end of the road for the 30-year-old, who as supported by numbers, has not performed to the level of the Villa target over the last season.

When comparing the two centre-backs on their respective 2022/23 campaigns, it’s clear to see why the Villans are interested in Ibanez, who would be an upgrade to the back line at Villa Park.

As per FBref comparisons, the Brazilian averaged 2.12 interceptions and 2.16 tackles per 90 in Serie A with the Englishman falling short with an average of 1.54 interceptions and 0.43 tackles per 90 for Villa in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old’s defensive strengths are elevated in comparison to Mings, who fell short to his 1.03 average of dribblers tackled per 90, scoring just 0.43 per 90 in this area, displaying the Roma ace’s inquisitive nature.

Acting as a reliable figure in the back line, Ibanez averaged an impressive 7.02 ball recoveries per 90 to the Villa defender’s 4.97, once more showing his prowess over the 30-year-old, via FBref.

Emery could strike gold this summer by upgrading his defence with the likes of Torres and Ibanez, who have acted as two warriors in their respective leagues. As such, they are deals that could show the progressive direction of Villa’s plans going forward.