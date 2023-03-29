When Aston Villa sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 2021 for the staggering fee of £100m, it was looked upon as a wonderful piece of business for the club.

Of course, in an ideal world, Dean Smith would have wanted to keep him for longer but having emerged as one of the club’s finest ever talents, it was evident he was going to move on at some stage or another and securing a British record transfer for the midfielder was only ever going to be a massive bonus.

They haven’t quite managed to replace him yet, however, there are a few youngsters coming through the youth ranks which could push into the Villa first team and stake a claim over the coming years.

One such player is Rory Wilson, who has been scoring for fun since joining from Glasgow Rangers last summer for just £350k.

Who is Rory Wilson?

The striker completed a move south of the border during the summer having netted 49 goals for the Gers and Scotland youth groups in what was a wonderful season for the 17-year-old.

The teenage prodigy has been described as being “obsessed with becoming the best” by Scotland coach James Grady and his relentless nature in front of goal could take him all the way to the Villa first team in the next couple of years.

Wilson hasn’t let the move to England faze him in the slightest, already making his mark in the U18 and U21 sides this term.

Four goals in the younger age category is impressive enough, but to make the step-up to the Premier League 2 and FA Youth Cup - scoring four and three goals in the respective competitions – takes some talent, and he could find himself on Unai Emery’s mind sooner rather than later.

Grealish also starred for the U21s during his formative years at the club, scoring five goals and grabbing six assists and Wilson has already usurped these totals having been at Villa for less than a year.

The striker also has experience at national level for Scotland, playing for the U17 team on 16 occasions and netting an impressive 15 goals, including a hat0trick against Switzerland just last month.

He doesn’t appear to be resting on his laurels either, having made his U21 debut, aged just 16, in September last year with his future looking extraordinarily bright.

Who knows, in time he could well end up being sold for millions just like Grealish in 2021. Indeed, his current goal-scoring spree dictates that he is arguably the biggest talent since the boyhood hero departed the Midlands. Exciting times.