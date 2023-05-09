It’s been a strong year for Aston Villa who have turned their relegation woes at the start of the campaign to European dreams as the 2022/23 Premier League season comes to a close.

Unai Emery has been highly praised for turning Villa’s form around since his appointment back in November following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

The Spaniard has improved the playing quality of the squad, and most notably has transformed the seasons of a number of individuals to get the most out of the promising team he inherited from Gerrard.

With a finish in a European spot still in reach, Emery will look towards the summer transfer window to improve his squad, however there is more focus than just the first team when it comes to club improvements.

Villa may not need to look further than their academy for inspiration in attack in years to come, with one name, that of Rory Wilson, stealing the headlines in the U18’s Premier League.

Who is Rory Wilson?

When Villa captured the signature of 16-year-old Scotsman Rory Wilson from Rangers last summer, not many were aware of just what the club were getting out of the deal.

In his final season in Scotland, the youngster netted 49 goals for club and country, being known as one of the most prolific around for his age group.

When his contract expired at Ibrox - where he had been since the age of eight - Villa Park was his next destination as the Villans beat a number of clubs to secure the promising marksman.

Since signing, the now 17-year-old has scored eight goals in nine appearances in the U18s Premier League, as well as contributing four in Premier League 2, a competition typically above his age group.

The sky is the limit for the young star, however such form and consistency at such an embryonic stage of his career has prompted talk about just how far the Scotsman can go.

What is next for Rory Wilson?

Described by Scotland coach James Grady as being “obsessed with becoming the best”, the striker is seemingly fearless when it comes to doing what he does best.

Upon signing for Villa, he was lauded by academy manager Mark Harrison as having a “good thirst” and a strong “mentality to improve”. Indeed, that all stand him in good stead to "play for the first team" one day, as Harrison has predicted.

The youngster is on course to have his name in lights, taking the academy Premier League by storm without requiring time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Naturally, with gifted young players come comparisons to the greats at the club, Villa’s top scorer this season Ollie Watkins has been discussed in relation to the two players’ strengths, however, Wilson’s potential could go further than merely a comparison.

At 27 years old, Watkins has ten years on Wilson who is at the start of his career, however having only signed for the club last year, could the Scotsman one day threaten his senior figure’s place in the starting XI? Judging by his goal record, it wouldn't be a surprise.

Grady explained to the Birmingham Mail the young striker's desire to be “the guy, the top goalscorer” and assuming that Villa Park’s current top goalscorer will deplete with age, Premier League fame could be on the horizon for the young Scot.

Under Emery, Wilson has a coach that will enable him to progress at the highest level, as he did so confidently with Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, introducing the youngster in the Europa League and not stopping his growth by withdrawing him due to age in other domestic competition.

If given time to show his potential in the Premier League, or Europe if Villa should secure a place come the end of the season, Emery could have a threatening forward in the 17-year-old ready and waiting to replace Watkins.