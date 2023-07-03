Aston Villa have been linked to Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, as Unai Emery seeks to raid his former club for talent this summer.

With the signing of Pau Torres reportedly close, Villa Park could see a host of figures from La Liga arrive this window both on and off the pitch, with Chukwueze another potential target according to reports in June.

What’s the latest on Samuel Chukwueze's future?

Villa are known to be keen on the winger but they now face competition from AC Milan.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported during the weekend that they were in ongoing contact over a potential move for Chukwueze.

A separate report from journalist Ruben Uria claimed that Villarreal have a price for the attacker in the region of €80m (£70m), with his contract expiring with the Yellow Submarine in 2024.

What could Samuel Chukwueze offer to Aston Villa?

Named the “Nigerian Arjen Robben” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 24-year-old could be just what Emery requires to take his side to greater heights next season.

The left-footed assassin displays a similar playing style to the legendary Dutch winger in his preference to cut in on his favoured foot, as well as possessing an innate ability when in possession.

With six goals and five assists in a total of 37 La Liga appearances las term, via FBref, the right-winger has demonstrated the danger he can bring to an attack from the flank.

Praised as “flamboyant” by Kulig, the Nigerian could add significant depth to Emery’s budding side, and act as an upgrade to players in his position, most notably the out-of-favour Bertrand Traore.

The £63k-per-week winger made just eight Premier League appearances last campaign, and could be a player sacrificed this summer to make way for the revolution expected at Villa Park.

When comparing the two players via FBref, based on Chukwueze’s 2022/23 La Liga season and Traore’s 2021/22 Premier League term where he played more minutes, it’s clear to see just how much of an upgrade the Nigerian could bless Villa Park with.

With Emery wanting a “specialist winger”, the 24-year-old could be the perfect fit for the Spaniard, as highlighted through his dynamic play averaging a monstrous 3.31 successful take-ons per 90 to Toure’s 2.02.

In terms of getting the ball into dangerous areas, the forward has significant strengths on the Villa winger, recording an average of 5.12 progressive carries to his 1.98 per 90 in the Premier League.

Most notable is the threat that the Villarreal gem offers in the final third, as highlighted through his average of 5.50 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 in La Liga, a substantial upgrade to Traore’s 3.92 touches per 90 recorded in the 2021/22 campaign, via FBref.

It would be a bold move for Villa to secure the signing of Chukwueze, but it could well be a masterclass by Monchi in his first summer at the club.