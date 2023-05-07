Aston Villa made Jack Grealish the most expensive player in the history of the club in 2021 when they sold him to Manchester City for a British record £100m.

The winger came up through the ranks at Villa Park and made 213 first-team appearances - scoring 32 and assisting 43 goals - before attracting interest from Pep Guardiola.

Grealish proved himself to be an excellent performer out on the left flank by racking up 14 goals and 18 assists in his last two Premier League seasons combined prior to departing the club.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is reportedly closing in on a move to join Villa this summer and the Spaniard could play an instant blinder by swooping for a player who could be the next Grealish for Unai Emery.

It was recently reported that the Villans have been keeping tabs on Juventus' young forward Samuel Iling-Junior, who is contracted with the Italian giants until 2025, and the teenage gem has the potential to be a star in the future.

Who is Samuel Iling-Junior?

The 19-year-old left winger started his career in England with Premier League side Chelsea but currently plays for the Old Lady as a first-team player in the Serie A.

Iling-Junior's impressive form for Juventus at youth level has earned him a chance in the senior squad this season. He has made 12 appearances for the Italian side and registered two assists.

In the Serie A, the dynamo has made eight cameos off the bench and picked up one assist whilst completing 81% of his attempted passes.

The £11k-per-week ace also caught the eye on his Champions League debut against Benfica earlier in the campaign, with talent scout Jacek Kulig hailing him as "simply superb".

As per Sofascore, the forward created two chances, one 'big chance', and registered an assist in just 20 minutes of action against the Portuguese side, which shows that he has the quality to perform on the biggest stage.

Iling-Junior's form for Juventus Primavera suggests that the youngster has the potential to become Villa's biggest talent since Grealish if they can bring him to the club this summer.

The Islington-born attacker has produced 14 goals and 15 assists in 58 outings for the youth side, which works out as a direct goal contribution every two matches and is comparable to the ex-Villans star's goal or assist every 1.94 games between the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Premier League seasons.

These statistics, and the teenager's emergence in the first-team at Juventus, suggest that the young magician has the ability to develop into a player who can contribute with goals and assists on a regular basis from the left flank, which could make him Villa's next Grealish if Alemany can get a deal over the line this summer.