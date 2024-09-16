A player who Aston Villa decided to loan out during the summer transfer window has recently impressed on his debut for his new club.

For the Midlands side, it has been a strong start to the Premier League campaign, as they have won three of their opening four games and sit in joint-fourth with Liverpool.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans were very busy during the summer, as they brought in eight new players, and they also let 16 players leave the football club in different capacities. Unai Emery will be hoping that business works out well and helps the club have another strong season.

Aston Villa's summer signings Amadou Onana Everton Ian Maatsen Chelsea Cameron Archer (now sold) Sheffield United Jaden Philogene Hull City Samuel Iling-Junior (now loaned) Juventus Lewis Dobbin (now loaned) Everton Enzo Barrenechea Juventus Ross Barkley Luton Town

The transfer window doesn’t open again for a few months, but it appears as though Villa could be in line for a busy January. This is because Aston Villa are being linked with a move for Stoke City’s Souleymane Sidibe. Villa are said to be in a race with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea to sign the 17-year-old, who has been impressing for the Potters.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side could have a fight on their hands to keep one of their rising talents. Inter Milan are said to be looking into a deal for Jacob Ramsey, as they believe they can sign him on the cheap as a replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Inter believe they can sign Ramsey for £30 million and then down the line sell him for around £60 million.

So, while Villa potentially have a busy January transfer window or 2025 summer transfer window ahead of them, they will be keeping their focus on this campaign, and one of their recent purchases, who isn’t at the club, is already performing while out on loan.

Aston Villa player out on loan stars on debut

Aston Villa signed Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus during the summer, but it was decided that the 20-year-old would spend this campaign on loan at Bologna. Iling-Junior made his debut for the Serie A side this weekend, and he is said to have really impressed.

The winger came on for the final 27 minutes of the match against Como and scored a late equaliser as Bologna recused a point. Il Resto del Carlino, relayed by Sport Witness, labelled Iling-Junior’s performance as “fresh and decisive,” and he has now “turned the tables” after an uncertain summer at Villa.

This report goes on to add that Emery had “rejected” Iling-Junior, and it also goes on to criticise their management of the winger. The situation has been described as being "surreal,” but Iling-Junior has managed to stand above the situation and impressed on his debut for Bologna.

Iling-Junior joined Villa in the summer after playing 45 times for Juventus, during which he scored two goals and recorded four assists. Before making his Bologna debut, the 20-year-old had played 36 times in Serie A, scoring two goals and chipping in with three assists. The attacker will be keen to use this opportunity with Bologna as a chance to show his parent club that he has what it takes to be a part of their first team plans going forward.