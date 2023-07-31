Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior, as Unai Emery and Monchi eye added star power to the squad.

The Spanish duo have already sufficiently equipped the side at Villa Park through the captures of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, however, there may be more left in the tank ahead of the new season.

Who wants to sign Samuel Iling-Junior?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Villa are one of the Premier League sides interested in Juve winger Iling-Junior.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

The report claims that Everton and Villa have sought ‘information’ regarding the teen, who is expected to depart Turin this summer.

As highlighted by Calciomercato, the 19-year-old could be available for a fee in the region of €20m-€25m (£17m-£21m).

How good is Samuel Iling-Junior?

A product of Chelsea’s academy, the Englishman is a name that some should be familiar with the Premier League.

Snatched up by Juventus’ academy in 2020, the teenager has since made 12 Serie A appearances, in which he made his mark by scoring once and assisting once in just 309 minutes played.

Despite progress being steadily made in his transition from academy to senior surroundings, the Londoner has been linked with a return to England, as the Italian giants fight a financial battle which is expected to see them offload an array of talent prior to next season.

For Villa, the availability of the rising star comes at a perfect time, as Emery endeavours on exploring the potential of his squad and the reinforcements required to take them to the next level.

Hailed as “dreamy” and having “high energy” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the dynamic wide player could be the perfect acquisition for the Spaniard to chase in the bid to bolster the Villans.

The speculated interest in Iling-Junior comes at an instance where the future of Leon Bailey is uncertain, giving Emery the tools to replace the Jamaican should he depart.

Earlier this month, journalist Tom Collomosse claimed via his Daily Mail column that Bailey was up for sale this window, making for an interesting development should links to the Juve starlet be believed.

Like the 25-year-old, the former Chelsea youngster brings a threat in the wide channels, however, the numbers suggest that the 19-year-old could possess the potential to surpass the performances of the Villa man.

In 53 Primavera 1 appearances for I Bianconeri, Iling-Junior has registered 14 goals and 14 assists, seeing him dubbed as an “assist machine” by Eurosport Italy journalist Michele Neri.

During his time at Villa Park, Bailey could only dream of such praise, with him failing to fulfil the levels he performed at in Germany, scoring just five goals and assisting six times in 51 Premier League appearances.

Despite having limited experience in the top tier, the teen is familiar with the level and nature of play in England, making him a potentially fierce addition in place of the Jamaican, who has been unable to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Described by Neri as “very quick” and “very direct”, Emery could land the perfect summer deal in acquiring Iling-Junior, who could well have Bailey running scared.