Looking to seal a summer of incomings in style, Aston Villa scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch their target in action as he got his league campaign underway on Friday.

Aston Villa transfer news

Whether it's Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana or Jaden Philogene, it's been a rare occasion when Aston Villa haven't been stealing the headlines on the transfer front this summer. Unai Emery has instantly been rewarded for taking his side into the Champions League with a host of reinforcements, representing the growing ambitions of those in charge at Villa Park.

Villa don't seem to be done there, either, with links to another attacking addition as Jhon Duran continues to be linked with a departure. According to Turkey-based outlet ABC Gazetesi, Aston Villa scouts were in attendance to watch Baris Alper Yilmaz as he got his Turkish Super Lig season underway in a 2-1 victory over Hatayspor on Friday night.

With talks reportedly opened for his signature, that victory over Hatayspor could yet prove to be Yilmaz's final game for Galatasaray, especially if Villa match their supposed €30m (£26m) price tag for the winger, who can also lead the line up top.

With doubts over Duran's future, Yilmaz would certainly be a wise signing for Villa to make, and for £26m, he could quickly become a bargain buy this summer.

"Important" Yilmaz can replace Duran

On paper, cashing in on Duran before signing Yilmaz would certainly work for all parties. The Turkey international proved that he could cut it at the top throughout Euro 2024, during which he earned the praise of Virgil van Dijk after the Netherlands edged past his side at the quarter-final stage.

The Liverpool captain said (via Rousing The Kop): "Baris Alper Yilmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive. It was difficult for every defender. He made it very hard for us. He couldn’t score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player."

Whilst a goal didn't come for him in that game, Yilmaz had plenty to celebrate before the Euros following an excellent campaign at Galatasaray.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Baris Alper Yilmaz Jhon Duran Minutes 2,543 475 Goals 6 5 Assists 6 0

With just weeks until the transfer window slams shut, Villa will have to move fast if they want to land Yilmaz's signature, and will likely need to find a solution for Duran's future before stepping things up. As has been the case all summer long, it seems Villa are a side to watch in the transfer market.