Aston Villa have had scouts in attendance watching a “magnificent” young talent ahead of a possible move in January, according to a recent report. The Villans made it two wins on the bounce over the weekend as they beat Southampton 1-0 at Villa Park, which sees them close the gap to the top four.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery’s side have had a rough few weeks, and although back-to-back wins will have put smiles back on faces ahead of the Christmas period, the run of no wins in eight games may have opened Emery’s eyes as to what he needs to strengthen when January arrives.

It has recently emerged that Villa are interested in signing Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga side are open to offers for the midfielder, who could be available for around £33 million in 2025. But Villa will face competition for his signature, as Manchester United and Newcastle United are also interested in the midfielder.

Nmecha is not the only midfielder Villa have been linked with in recent days, as they are also interested in signing Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus. The Italian side are looking to offload the player in January, and Villa are among the teams to have taken note of the situation, while they are also eyeing one of his Juventus teammates...

Aston Villa scouts watch "magnificent" ace who could cost £66m

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are among the Premier League teams interested in signing Kenan Yildiz from Juventus. The 19-year-old joined the Italian giants in July 2022 from Bayern Munich and became part of their first team last season.

Yildiz, who is in a “magnificent period” at Juventus, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, played 27 times in Serie A last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The teenager, who can operate anywhere across the frontline, has also established himself on the international stage, as he’s been capped 17 times by Turkey and has scored two goals along the way.

This report states that Yildiz is happy with the Serie A giants, and they are keen to keep hold of the Turkish international. However, Yildiz does have his price, and that is reportedly €80 million, which is roughly £66 million.

Kenan Yildiz's Juventus stats Apps 52 Goals 8 Assists 4

Aston Villa are one of a few Premier League teams interested in signing Yildiz, as Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping an eye on things, as well as Borussia Dortmund. Villa have had scouts watching the 19-year-old in recent matches against AC Milan and Lecce, and he could be a player they look to pursue when the January transfer window opens in a couple of weeks.