Still not concluded with their summer business, Aston Villa have reportedly sent a "formal bid" to sign a future star for Unai Emery in an attempt to beat Premier League rivals to his signature.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been the busiest side in the Premier League on the incoming front, signing as many as eight fresh faces, with Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen the standouts among the arrivals. With the new campaign set to get underway in just a couple of weeks, which will see Villa square off against West Ham United, Emery's side will be prepared to go in pursuit of Champions League football for a second season running.

Even with the opening day approaching, Villa could yet welcome further reinforcements late on in the transfer window, having recently been linked to the likes of Joe Gomez. The versatile Liverpool defender would cap off an excellent summer window and hand those in the Midlands a player who has won everything that there is to win in English football.

Whilst the England international may steal the headlines, however, Emery could first welcome a possible star in the making. According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have sent a "formal bid" to sign Mason Cotcher this summer. The 17-year-old striker is already training with Villa's youth team and impressing, as they look to beat other Premier League clubs to his signature.

The forward has been a free agent since leaving Sunderland last summer, but now looks set to get his next move and a big one at that in the form of Aston Villa.

Cotcher needs Aston Villa move

It's been a strange period for Cotcher since leaving Sunderland, having surprisingly remained without a club last season. Now, however, he must ensure that he takes hold of his Villa opportunity with both hands. At 17 years old, the forward has the chance to eventually feature alongside the likes of Ollie Watkins and with Jhon Duran's future still in doubt, there could yet be an opening within Emery's attacking options. Cotcher is certainly catching the eye on trial too.

The teenager could be picking the perfect time to earn such a move. Villa's stock has rarely been higher in the Premier League era following their Champions League qualification and the flurry of fresh faces that have come through the door this summer.

Perhaps finally finding his next club, Cotcher must shake off any rust and hit the ground running in Villa's academy set up in pursuit of an eventual opportunity in and around Emery's side. The pathway is certainly there to take advantage of at Villa Park, as proved by the likes of Jacob Ramsey.