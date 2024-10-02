Aston Villa are among a handful of Premier League clubs keeping an eye on an exciting Championship player, according to a new report.

The Villans play their second Champions League game of the season on Wednesday evening as they welcome Bayern Munich to Villa Park, but heading into the game there has been a bit of transfer news that could occur in 2025.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery’s side were very busy during the summer, as they put together a squad that could compete in the league once again as well as in Europe. It has been a good start to the campaign for the Midlands side, but it appears that they could have their eye on more transfer business in 2025.

Villa are said to be keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid player Samuel Lino, as Emery is keen to improve his options on the left-hand side of his team. The club’s sporting director, Monchi, has been keeping an eye on the player ever since he joined the La Liga side in 2022, and it now seems they are readying their move.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are also looking to improve their forward line, as they are interested in signing Valencia striker Hugo Duro. They have been left impressed by Duro’s performances in Spain, and are keen to add him to their squad in the near future. Interest in Duro comes as there are still concerns about the future of Jhon Duran despite his excellent form in front of goal.

Aston Villa send scouts to watch two Boro stars

According to TBR Football, Aston Villa had scouts in place to watch Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Tuesday evening. The representatives from Villa were there to look at both West Brom and Boro, but they looked closely at Hackney in particular, who has been very impressive in the Championship this season.

Hackney, who has been labelled as “immense” by his manager Michael Carrick, scored the only goal on Tuesday, and it would be no surprise to see him turning out in the top flight next season. It appears that his form has caught the attention of Villa, who were joined by scouts from Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Van den Berg meanwhile joined Boro in the summer of 2023, and was an important performer for them last season. The defender has missed the last few games through injury, but made his third start in the league on Tuesday as Boro picked up a huge result.

Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney's Middlesbrough stats Rav van den Berg Hayden Hackney Apps 43 77 Goals 1 7 Assists 0 6

He may be someone that Villa look to bring in as a long-term replacement for Diego Carlos, who put in a struggling performance against Ipswich Town and hasn't really nailed down a place during his time at Villa Park.